Column | “Damn difficult woman” is enough of dinner invitations now – I would like to have a glass with her myself

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May, who has been called boring, has already earned millions in side income from speaking engagements. For Finnish fantasy dinners, you could invite temperance people as well as Miina Sillanpää and Tuure Junnila, writes HS’s Annamari Sipilä.

in Britain Sky channel news recently on the side income of MPs. Some of the parliamentarians had made huge incomes – completely legal in themselves – with various speaking gigs and consulting.

The top spot was taken by the former conservative prime minister Theresa May. In about three years, May has earned more than 2.5 million pounds, or more than 2.8 million euros in additional income. The six-speech concert tour in California alone has brought May nearly half a million euros. Even an online speech during the pandemic sold for 43,000 euros.

Oh why, oh why didn’t I listen more closely back in the day to May’s gratuitous words at Prime Minister’s Question Time.

Theresa May is remembered in Britain as a stiff and somewhat boring politician, on whose lap the whole Brexit mess fell in the summer of 2016. May conscientiously implemented the referendum result while her own conservative politicians were arguing next door about what kind of Brexit would really suit the gentlemen.

Was May a workaholic? Yes. Inspirational speaker? No. Person of interest? Depends on who’s judging.

I also remember one informal occasion where a male journalist laughed that May is not the kind of politician you can spend an evening in a pub with. Boris Johnson instead…

We women looked at each other. Mayhan would be the kind of person with whom it would be especially interesting to be a tourist over a glass and salted nuts. The Boris show instead…

Former Conservative leader Ken Clarke has called May “a damn tricky woman”. Sutkaus was probably meant as an indirect compliment, but it was interpreted as a spike, and then it has been interpreted as a compliment again. Who wouldn’t want to be a “damn difficult woman” as a politician, i.e. a woman who knows what she wants and doesn’t hesitate to say it.

At the dinner parties of the speech market, it is now enough to export for a “damn awkward woman”. Many people were probably surprised. (Of course, another thing is the moral side of the side income and the fact that, according to Sky, one of the speeches was held in misogynistic Saudi Arabia. As the youth would say: WTAF, Tezza?!).

Even Boris Johnson only comes third on the list. The bronze position is probably explained by the fact that Johnson’s prime ministership did not end until the beginning of September.

In the papers there are often stories where people list their ideal dinner guests. For example, in the series of the Financial Times magazine, you can “invite” real – living or dead – characters (mentioned is, for example Cicero, Margaret Thatcher, Elon Musk and David Bowie) as well as fictional guests (at least Anna Karenina, Borat Sagdijev, Hercule Poirot and Lord Peter Wimsey have been mentioned).

I myself have sometimes lazily compiled an ideal guest list. Will May make it? However, sober people would have priority. They wouldn’t stay leaning on their sticky glass of wine until the wee hours, but would get into their taxis before Baba au rum -dessert. There shouldn’t be food restrictions either, you don’t have to cook many menus here. It would be wiser to stick to the dead and the novel character. So the invitation goes out to the poetry singer Larin Paraskellekekkok critic Good luck to Junnila and detective couple Liisa and Martti Halla.

And, of course, for Finland’s first female minister Miina to Sillanpää. You could have talked about everything with Sillanpää: politics, hats and books.

By the way, he also held a paid speaking tour in the United States. The tickets still sold well, the professor knows Aura Korppi-Tommola (HS 10.11.2020).