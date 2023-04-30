A friend of mine is a PSV supporter, but he can write quite well. He has even made it his profession. Another friend is an Ajax supporter and lawyer. They have eagle eyes for the written word. The lawyers then, not the Ajax fans per se. The Ajax – PSV cup final was scheduled for Sunday evening, so I thought: if I ask those two word artists to look ahead, that column will write itself.

I asked the lawyer what he expected from Sunday. “A big drama, no one can head, a fool midfield and no striker.” In the window next to it I asked the PSV writer about his thoughts. “Given the ratio in quality, everything says: we will win this, but a club that beats Ajax three times in a season is already unique. My superstition in statistics makes a fourth victory almost unthinkable.”

Meanwhile, at PEC Zwolle vs FC Dordrecht the match stopped. The ESPN commentator said there are always people who have an interest in that. Some football oracles say cup-throwing supporters are amoebas too dumb to hold their beer, others say they’re smart enough to throw strategically. The cup thrower turned out to be an eight-year-old boy. Also MVV – Young AZ was shut down. Beer had been thrown at a player, now by a fully grown amoeba.

Until now I had to laugh at those suspended matches. They reminded me of the time when I taught at a pre-vocational secondary school in Amsterdam-West. A recurring challenge was to get the class quiet at the beginning of the lesson so that the competition could begin. Before that I had an hourglass. If, after the bell had rung, the supporters in the room did not sit down quickly enough and remain silent, I put the hourglass upright in a clearly visible position. The sand began to flow into the lower reservoir. The students knew that after class, when the bell rang for recess, the sand would have to flow back before they could leave the classroom.

Thus began the hour with students hissing at each other to sit down and shut up. All I had to do was sit back and watch the whole box go quiet in self-cleaning record speed. Then I laid the hourglass horizontally. Good morning, class. The KNVB seems to want to do something similar with the supporters: activate their self-cleaning ability. Or as in aikido: using the enemy’s strength to subdue him.

The difference is that in the stadium, not only the supporters are crushed under the weight of the hourglass. All workers involved in the match will be affected, including the players and all those relying on them on the day the match is moved to. Also, I noticed this weekend: the writers. We can look ahead until we cross our eyes, but if two amoebas, take one gifted and one stupid, throw their trophies on the field, the game is stopped and you can throw away your preview prose. That’s nothing to laugh about. The word cup final now also has a completely different connotation. They are cups against the final.

Caroline Trujillo is a writer.