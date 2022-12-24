So when Messi was waving his well-deserved World Cup in his weird Arabian cup cape on Sunday, colleague Zelensky was packing his bags for his first short vacation in months, Mark was rehearsing his beautiful apology speech and Putin wrote his last desperation speech in which he still once the warheads were put together, the psychopathic head of our Swindler Laureate created the nefarious plan that he would shamelessly sit in the public gallery during the parliamentary debate about his shadowy face mask deal. He just had to saw through his anklet. That runs better.

Well Sywert. We should talk about him again. He wants that too. He loves to read his name and now he doesn’t give a damn about the context in which this happens. Otherwise you won’t be playing such a pontifical stage in front of many cameras. Amateur theater that is. Shaking his head. Yes nodding. No shaking. Staring ceiling. He gave all basic emotions a clear chance. Was he actually still apping? And with whom? Hugo? His criminal companions? Their joint financial advisor Wopke, who would sort out some tax-friendly Virgin Islands itineraries before January 1? Or just with his wife? She is the last person on our planet who still seems to believe him. Seems! Because she knows better, of course.

Or was he busy preparing his Christmas speech? What Bible story is he going to read to his wife and innocent blood this weekend? An educational parable is part of it in religious CDA circles. These are the hours when those kind of believers put everything neatly in a row. Where will Sywert give his talk at home? On the edge of the little ones’ loft bed? Or does he take a seat next to the stall so that the children can look touched at the innocent baby in the manger. Will Sywert have a stall? And what stall?

Because that is of course a thing in these woke times. As a modern Christian, what do you put under the tree? A stale straight couple with a boring Joseph, his tame wife and a good-looking baby Jesus? Or can you also vary? So two slightly potty Marias? Or two cozy boys with a gender-fluid baby, who can choose what it will be around the age of twelve? Or just a polyamorous club that you can put in a different lineup every day? Are those stalls actually already on the market? I smell money. Quick call to China.

But back to the Van Lienden family. I’m afraid there’s a traditional scene there. At most there is a bit of humor in it and the three kings are called Bernd, Camille and Sywert. And these three jokers arrive in the most expensive convertible full of all kinds of crypto junk.

But what will Sywert tell his children? He also knows: now they still believe me. In a few years he will be laughed at by the teenagers. Even the Christmas tree then giggles when he starts rambling about honesty.

How long will this filthy thing go on? Long. Because half political The Hague has dirty hands and therefore does not cooperate. Until Pieter Omtzigt. At least that’s what I suspect. Why else is he so quiet? Because he was also abused?

By now I’m at home at my own stall musing about last year about which I would have liked to hold a conference. How did it end?

The Emir of Qatar calls Rutte on New Year’s Eve because he wants to ask Mark something. Mark thinks: Qatar? Qatar? What was with that. It was so long ago. Then he remembers and congratulates the emir on the blistering final of the best World Cup ever. He accidentally says: “This final was more than worth those 6,500 dead slaves.” The emir laughs politely, whereupon the dictator asks if he may have the beautiful text of Mark’s beautiful apology speech.

“Of course,” says Mark, “when do you need it? Tomorrow?”

“No, dude,” replies the emir, “only in a century and a half!”

