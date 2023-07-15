Column | Corona revealed China’s problems – Now the country is still tormented by gigantic youth unemployment and a lack of confidence.

The restrictions of the corona era left a longer mark on the Chinese economy than previously thought, writes HS Vision columnist Mari Manninen.

Jiujiu, 35, lost his IT job two months ago. She lives in the city of Hangzhou with her in-laws, but they have no idea about her daughter-in-law’s situation.

Jiujiu pretends to go to work in the morning, even panics about being late. He spends the morning in the cafe and the afternoon in the library.

China’s social media is brimming with experiences of people hiding their unemployment from their families. One makes up stories for his mother about his bad boss. Another walks in a circle at home so that family members who live far away can see the number of steps for a commute in a shared fitness app.

It has become clear that China’s economy did not recover properly after the lifting of the corona restrictions. In the second quarter of the year, the economy started to slow down again, and the slowness is felt in people’s lives.

There are a lot of harsh stories. Migrant workers sleep on the street when there is no work to be found. Many have been fired, and wages have been cut. The cities have also cut the benefits of their officials, because their coffers were emptied during the continuous mass testing during the corona era.

You should listen to the stories carefully, because China’s official unemployment figure is known to have nothing to do with reality. It is only 5.2 percent. The only unemployment figure that sounds believable is youth unemployment. It is at a record high of 20.8 percent. Even that can still be counted in the bottom corner.

Economy the turning of the wheels is based on trust. Chinese consumers have little trust, so the purse strings remain tight.

There are many reasons for a lack of confidence.

The drastic restrictions of the corona era left behind a thick cloud of suspicion. Citizens learn that they must be ready for anything at all times. Even those who have kept their jobs and salaries are saving.

This is how the wheels of the economy slow down: there is unemployment – they don’t dare to spend – companies suffer – there will be more unemployment.

Exports are also in the Netherlands.

The real estate market is suspicious. Their situation has been difficult for the second year already. It’s a scary situation for ordinary citizens, because their assets are tied up in apartments.

In the past, the Chinese generally believed that rising house prices were an eternal joy. Apartments were “safe” investment targets. Now even the pre-paid apartments don’t want to be completed.

The desire to save is due to the fact that the state does not provide any kind of safety net. Chinese people have to take care of themselves, their children and their parents. Sokanvarre must have a wholesale emergency fund in case someone in the immediate circle becomes unemployed or becomes seriously ill.

Interesting the question is, in the era of corona restrictions, the big, structural problems of the Chinese economy will surface. Are they starting to show properly?

For a long time, economic growth has been forcibly maintained by construction, which does not produce benefits in the long run. There are houses that have no residents and bridges that have almost no traffic. The debt caused by their construction remains a burden.

In order for China’s economic growth to be on a more sustainable basis, it should increase the share of household consumption in the gross domestic product.

Chinese leaders have been chanting that mantra for at least ten years, but they still haven’t succeeded in their spell. The lack of a public safety net, affordable housing and adequate pensions are obstacles.

China lived through a period of double-digit GDP growth for a long time. Since then, it dropped to single digits, and the state’s official target for this year is 5 percent.

China tends to reach its official goals, at least on paper. The reality is often different.

Maybe China’s leaders are already satisfied in their minds that a couple of percent annual growth is enough in the long run. That in that way China will become an ordinary national economy among others.

Is it then enough for a nation accustomed to leaps in living standards?