Column | Controlled or funded by Facebook

Surveillance capitalism pays off. The company Meta Platforms receives an average of 17 euros per month from each of its Facebook users in the United States and Canada.

of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was heard by the Senate in April 2018 about the Cambridge Analytica data leak, where the profile data of 87 million Facebook users had been used without permission to profile voters.

At the time, Senator Orrin Hatch asked Zuckerberg how Facebook is able to finance its operations and at the same time keep its promise that the service will be forever free for users.

“Senator, we run ads,” Zuckerberg replied with a grin.

At that moment, the old and new worlds met.

The experts laughed at the old senator’s question.

Even so, in 2023, it is still quite unclear to the vast majority of us where and how Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, gets its money and profits.

Simple the explanation for the senator’s question is that if the service is free, the product is you.

You and more than three billion other Facebook users profiled by behavior, digitally traceable movements and objects of lust and desire without sensitivity, and this targeted information is sold.

It seems that few of us even know how valuable our profiling and targeted advertising sales are today.

Meta said July–September 2023 in the interim reportthat it received an average of $56 in revenue from Facebook in the US and Canada per user in three months, or about €17 each month.

In Europe, the turnover per user was clearly lower, just under six euros per month. That’s a lot too.

These too perhaps more interesting than data is how quickly the value of targeted marketing data has risen recently.

In ten years Facebook’s revenue per user has increased ninefold in North America and sixfold in Europe.

The figures explain in part why advertising-funded media is in its throes.

Europe could feel Meta’s growing power in his skin during November.

You have not been able to continue using Facebook and Instagram unless you have accepted the new terms by clicking.

The options are simple. Either you accept the free utilization and collection of the information and material you produce for the service (also deleted) or you pay 9.99 or 12.99 euros per month for using the service without ads and their targeting, depending on the terminal device.

“ In the free service, the product is you.

According to Meta, the reason for the change was the Irish Data Protection Commissioner’s interpretation of the EU Data Protection Regulation and the new EU data legislation.

At the same time, Meta showed the EU who rules here, if the users are asked.

Users declared in vain in their own messages that they do not agree to the terms of Meta they just accepted.

Those buttons don’t really bother me. Its market value has increased more than 2.5 times this year to more than 800 billion dollars.

When the market is taken over, it’s time to raise prices. In streaming services, for example, Netflix has also limited the sharing of identifiers outside the home.

Professor Emeritus of Harvard University Shoshana Zuboff already predicted five years ago in her book The Age of Surveillance Capitalism that the battle for digital supremacy is intensifying: “20. century’s giant battles for power were fought between industrial capital and labor. In the 21st century, the battle is between surveillance capitalism and the rest of society. The struggle for profits and power is bloodless, but as violent as any struggle the world has seen before.”

The ongoing fierce battle between data giants and state-owned funds for the dominance of artificial intelligence is apt to accelerate this development.

The author is HS’s financial reporter.