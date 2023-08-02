Column | Conscription is developed according to the doctrines of the lost world

The parliamentary conscription committee submitted its report before Russia’s major attack on Ukraine and before Finland’s NATO membership. Therefore, it lacks essential things.

State Council appointed a parliamentary committee in March 2020 to investigate the development of general conscription and the fulfillment of the national defense obligation. The committee completed its work in November 2021.

Three months after the report was completed, Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine. More than 13 months after the attack, Finland joined NATO.

Finland’s security environment changed fundamentally in a short time. However, Finland’s conscription will be developed in accordance with the committee report completed in 2021.

Would it be time to ask if we are now proceeding with the doctrines of the lost world.

The committee the members were told that they had to produce operational added value for the military national defense and support the strengthening of the national defense will and the equality of citizens.

The final work of the committee was weak. The most central suggestion was extending the invitation system to the entire age group.

This means that in addition to the mandatory call-ups for men, the Finnish Defense Forces organizes a mandatory marketing day for women. Its purpose is to attract women to voluntary military service to make up for the declining male age groups. Time will tell if Intti caps and tee shirts will be distributed at the events.

The committee, boldly looking to the future, would have admitted in its report that there is no general or equal conscription in Finland, but that here is our proposal and the way to get there. The committee was unable to do this. Chairman Ilkka Kanerva your bet at the announcement event even to “family politics”.

“ What does NATO membership mean for conscripts?

Women’s However, the historical change in Finland’s security situation is more urgent than conscription.

What does NATO membership mean for conscripts if a tough place comes up on the border of an allied country? What does NATO membership then mean for a Finnish reservist?

What are the rights and obligations of a Finnish conscript as part of NATO defense? How should conscription be developed as part of NATO?

These questions should now be answered. Compared to them, the conscription committee’s presentations were mere fluff.

The author is the editor of HS.