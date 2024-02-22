Coincidentally, the former resistance newspaper Het Parool published this week on the same day about both the heroism of Alexei Navalny and that of Simon Carmiggelt. From the fearless Navalny to the laconic Carmiggelt – that seems like quite a step, but on closer inspection it turns out not to be a step too much.

Het Parool that day, Hanneloes Pen published an interview with two granddaughters: Klaartje Carmiggelt (59) and Yolanda Jesse (72), whose grandfather Johannes Jesse was the printer at the time who printed the illegal Parool at Carmiggelt's request from November 1944 until the liberation. total 99 songs. A perilous job, about which Carmiggelt wrote: “He did it out of decency.”

The printing house Joh. Jesse BV was located at Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal 160, the same building that now houses Hotel Jesse. Yolanda often saw Carmiggelt in the printing shop. “A very gentle and kind man.” Carmiggelt operated under the pseudonym Dick van Schoonhoven. “They worked under great tension,” says Yolanda. “There was a lot of betrayal. They had to type everything by hand, letter by letter before it could be printed.”

How dangerous was evident from the fate of Wilco Jiskoot who came to collect the newspapers with a cargo bike. He was arrested and shot on March 7, 1945. Carmiggelt was also arrested – Henk van Gelder described it in detail in his 1999 biography of Carmiggelt. “By feigning ignorance, he talked his way out of it.” He was helped by the fact that the German who interrogated him found in his folder only the newspaper that Carmiggelt had been carrying. “Anyone could have such a newspaper with them.” The incriminating copy and proofs were missing, possibly “blacked out by a good patriot.”

We owe one of Carmiggelt's best columns to his short captivity: 'Morning'. From his cell he saw how three young men were led away from the courtyard one morning, probably for their execution. “I was sweating profusely. My body did what my mind couldn't.”

He would later admit about that time: “I was often terrified, I wet my pants with fear. Tiny [zijn vrouw] not, he was only angry about everything that happened (…) and that it was therefore the most natural thing in the world to resist it to the utmost.” Yet Tiny also had difficulty when Carmiggelt did not go to his house after his release, but to Jesse to continue his illegal work. “My grandmother was furious that he went there first,” says Claartje Het Parool“she had been stressed all this time.”

Carmiggelt has written a few columns about that period, but never emphasized his own role. In a roundabout way he hinted at how important that work was for him.

In his (never published) column 'A printer' he wrote on February 8, 1961 about the recently deceased printer from The Hague – also from the illegal Parool – BEJ van der Meulen: “His death awakened my memory of a combative, consistent man. And to a time when making a newspaper seemed more meaningful than it is at the moment.”

Combative and consistent – ​​that applied to all of Navalny's predecessors.