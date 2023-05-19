The collapse of our language skills must come to an end, they thought at the Education Inspectorate. No more diploma with an insufficient mark for Dutch, is the latest support bar which they present.

The result is guessable. Teachers will train their students even more fanatically for the final test, the circus act called ‘reading comprehension’. is exemplary one of the lyrics for HAVO final exam candidates. He argued what most of them had already experienced firsthand during Dutch lessons: that reading skills are more important than reading pleasure.

Exercise 34: ‘Text fragment 3 gives a cause-effect chain as an answer to this question. Display this chain. To do this, copy the following words and complete them in such a way that complete sentences are formed. Only… Because of that… and that…’

I myself was in exercise 35: ‘Explain what caused Weijts to be shocked.’ From the above statement? No, from the reading lists, which I once got into nrc.next the eccentric point of view had proclaimed that they could be a little more appealing. Exercise 37 asks about the basis of the applied ‘argumentation scheme’.

In itself it is commendable that the Inspectorate considers Dutch – that exact subject with its elaborate chains and diagrams – higher than something like mathematics, such a floaty fun subject that mainly thrives on math fun.

But you won’t fix that dramatic language level by training even more rigorously for the trapezes of this aerial acrobatics. Certainly, Dutch is simply a tough, very dry discipline. No mother can help with that.

But you can also interpret the exactness of this science differently. While those Havoists wrote down why I was terrified, the medievalist Frits van Oostrom, one of my most inspiring teachers, advocated linguistic precision. In his valedictory lecture, he said: “Modes are our decimals.”

Accurate writing, nuanced language proficiency, that’s what it’s all about, and that’s especially possible in Dutch: “That beautiful language in which everything you could want can be expressed, as long as you do your best.”

You are only really proficient in language when you can formulate a train of thought, clear, playful, imaginative, and you learn that especially by reading a lot. But yes, a creative writing assignment is more difficult to assess than matrices and multiple choice.

Only if you seduce me will I be linguistic. No tricks or hoops. No, schedule fixed hours: reading and writing practical. Books, paper, soft pillows. No phone.

As a result, it never becomes as sparkling as physics and chemistry – with their spirited formulas and imaginative graphs – but there is a chance for inspiration, concentration.

And that, dear inspection, is my argument scheme: more reading and writing pleasure, with fewer tests.

Christian Weijts writes a column here every Friday.