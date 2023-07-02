Column | Chip war is lurking around the corner

Science fiction succeeds in predicting the big lines well, but you shouldn’t expect it to help solve practical concerns.

Future arrived at my home street on Tuesday evening. It rolled down the sidewalk and turned a little hesitantly on its six wheels toward my front door.

Alepa’s autonomous food delivery robots have been being tested all over Finland for some time. Still, the sight was still so special that passers-by stopped to take pictures. The reason: the self-driving robot is a masterpiece of microcircuits and design.

Robots in science fiction are human-like, talking and miraculous. The writer Isaac Asimov imagined in the 1940s that already in 2005 advanced robots would help humanity conquer the stars.

In reality, the Alepa robot looked like a bedraggled lawnmower, spoke with a recorded female voice and wasn’t very amazing or even Instagram-worthy: taking pictures was hindered by the yellow and green advertising sheets thrown on every side.

Instead of winning the stars, the diner got two bags of shopping.

I am read science fiction and watched sci-fi movies since the 1980s. When there are already first-hand observations about the change in the world, you can see how successful science fiction has been in its predictions.

The Alepa robots fit the predictions of science fiction, which has a positive attitude towards the future, very well. In the 1980s, grocery stores were open early in the evening. With luck, they found exotic fruits like banana or even kiwi.

At that time, it would have been completely science fiction to claim that a self-driving robot would bring shopping to your door late at night for two euros and half an hour to order.

Many The imaginations of the 20th century about this millennium have not come true.

There are no flying cars. For some reason, carefree flying from one place to another is part of the basic repertoire of human dreams. Maybe it’s because of the filmmakers: flying looks good visually.

Cars still don’t drive themselves on a large scale, even though it has been promised for years.

Artificial intelligence is not very smart. Whether you still get reasonable answers from the chatbots is up to chance.

If looking for good sides, the threatening images of science fiction about the disadvantages of technical development have not come true. For example, the proliferation and strengthening of surveillance has been the biggest of the old threats. The Chinese minority government, with its scoring of people, thought police and facial recognition systems, is the closest to George Orwell’s and Ray Bradbury’s imaginings of oppressive hegemony.

In the West, the situation may even be getting better. The EU’s recent AI policy prohibits and prevents surveillance rather than increasing it.

Technology becomes everyday as it develops. The smartphone is such an everyday thing that it is difficult to understand its utopian nature. The pocket now has the same amount of computing capacity as was achieved with the fastest supercomputers of the 1990s.

Scifi’s concerns are timely. Pollution used to be seen as the worst thing, although today’s problems are completely different. Nowadays, writers like Emmi Itäranta imagine the effects of warming and the destruction of nature.

Science fiction another obvious shortcoming is that it is possible to imagine huge lines, but even big everyday worries remain the sorrows of contemporaries.

Smartphones, Alepa robots and actually the whole society and economy depend on microcircuits. And one of the world’s most important chip manufacturers is located on the island of Taiwan threatened by China.

“There is about a 20 percent chance that Taiwan’s chip production will be disrupted in the near future,” estimates Professor Chris Miller.

Miller was in Helsinki on Thursday to speak at a discussion event organized by the Nordic West Office consulting company. His book Chip War has raised the central concern that a chip shortage could cause a disruption in the world economy similar to a Russian war of aggression or the coronavirus pandemic. The cause of the disruption could be, for example, a trade embargo or China’s attack on Taiwan.

Starting with the United States, all key countries have become concerned and are trying to secure their chip-related production chains. It’s very difficult because the technology is so advanced. The development and manufacture of chips is practically concentrated in a few hands in the whole world.

Very science fiction writer Iain M. Banks, who painted utopian pictures of the future, reminded that even the most advanced technology must have some connection to the real world.

The more complex devices we use to go to the grocery store, the more dependent we are on the calm real world.

The Sirusota is not exactly featured in dystopias about the 21st century. Still, the heating up of the chip war may be the closest thing to a real threat.

The author is the director responsible for journalistic development at HS.