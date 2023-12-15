Column | China's Tiktok has taken over the world's youth, and it could have dangerous consequences.

Tiktok's parent company has grown incredibly fast. At the same time, it took over the youth, writes Elina Lappalainen, editor of HS Vision.

For Tiktok absolutely no money flows.

Right at the beginning of the year, it became the world's first mobile app that has generated more than a billion dollars in app stores in one quarter.

Now it joins the rarefied ranks of the Giants. Tiktok is only the Fifth mobile app that has generated more than ten billion dollars during its history, it turns out from the data.ai analytics service.

All others that have crossed the ten billion dollar mark are games, such as the puzzle game from the King company Candy Crush Sagaby China's Tencent Honor of Kings and the Finnish Supercell it owns Clash of Clans.

In this statistic looking at app store data, mostly only its revenue from outside China is included.

Tiktok is therefore a more profitable business than, for example, Tinder.

Money streaming is no wonder, as the app has captured the world's teenagers staring at short videos.

In the United States, 63 percent of teenagers use Tiktok, and among the various services, only YouTube is ahead of it with 93 percent. Even one in five teenagers say they use YouTube and Tiktok “almost constantly”. The rest also use the application several times a day or at least daily, he says A recent report from the Pew Research Center About teenagers' media use.

“ At the same time that Tiktok is growing, the governments of various countries, from the United States to Europe, are increasingly concerned.

More and more young people use Tiktok also to consume “news” and as a search engine. At the same time, its parent company Bytedance is expanding the application to e.g. music and online shopping.

Comic book artist Ville Ranta just posted a cartoon, in which he pointedly connected the popularity of Tiktok to the worldwide decline in Pisa results. In the photo, the CEO of Bytedance bows to the President of China to Xi Jinping.

“Mission accomplished oh president! The young people of Western countries are stupid as hell now.”

Cartooning, of course, has its twists and turns and the phenomenon is more complex than just the youth dumbed down by Tiktok. But there is a grain of truth in the hype: yes, Tiktok is making billions at the expense of our youth.

Douyin, Tiktok's sister app used in China, has much stricter restrictions on children and young people. In addition, Chinese youth see much more useful and educational content in the app. So China protects its own young people much more closely.

In the West, there is Tiktok found to push teenagers a lot also harmful content from eating disorders to suicide.

I tiktok influence has grown rapidly. According to Bytedance, Tiktok and its Chinese sister app Douyin already have more than three billion monthly active users.

At the same time, Metal, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, has just under four billion monthly active users.

In Europe, Tiktok was just fined 345 million euros after violating EU data protection regulations, among other things, how it handles profiles of minors. In practice, therefore, the company has not done enough to protect the privacy and security of users aged 13–17.

In Europe, Tiktok was just fined 345 million euros after violating EU data protection regulations, among other things, how it handles profiles of minors. In practice, therefore, the company has not done enough to protect the privacy and security of users aged 13–17.

Tiktok is therefore not a listed company, and it does not itself publish its financial information. Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal however, they have told about its 2022 economic figures and now about the strong growth in the beginning of 2023 based on their sources.

Last year, Bytedance's turnover grew by 38 percent and was 85 billion dollars. However, the growth slowed down from the previous year's 80 percent. The company was extremely profitable, with a pre-tax profit of around $25 billion.

That means it scored harder than Chinese tech giants Tencent or Alibaba.

According to Financial Times sources, Bytedance had as much as $51 billion in cash in the middle of this year.

The giant funds that invested in Bytedance are probably upset because they haven't been able to benefit from the growth. The company has postponed its planned listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange several times. It is in the hands of the Chinese government whether Bytedance will eventually be allowed to list.

At the beginning of December, Bytedance offered to buy back shares worth about five billion dollars from its investors. The offer price is $160 per share.

That would mean the entire company would be worth about $268 billion, sources told the South China Morning Post.

Financially, Tiktok is doing really well. At the same time, it has quickly become one of the most influential and dangerous companies in the world.

We may still have to pay a heavy price for the effects of its popularity.