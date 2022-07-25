Column | China was supposed to save the world’s nature, but in the end the answer is Canada

The pandemic and China held an important nature meeting hostage for two years.

Man has driven nature to the brink all over the world. Plants and animals try to survive in the fragments left between cities, logging and fields. It is called loss of nature. The phenomenon has been suggested as a reason for the increase in pandemic risk. With the corona virus still raging, we now also get to know monkeypox.

Ecosystems must be saved, because nature provides us with oxygen, water and fertile land. The best chance for a feat is the UN’s large nature meeting COP 15. The meeting has been held hostage for two years – ironically – by the coronavirus pandemic and its country of origin, China.

From the meeting we want a “natural Paris agreement”. It would have clear goals: 30 percent of land and sea areas for some kind of protection, halve the nutrients flowing into nature, reduce pollution, remove subsidies harmful to nature.

The mantle of world savior was placed on China’s shoulders. China is the country holding the presidency of COP 15, and the summit was scheduled to be held in the scenic Kunming of southern China in October 2020. However, the giant meeting of representatives of the European Union and 196 countries did not fit well with the zero corona line that China still cherishes.

As the transfers followed each other, the frustration grew. After all, the Glasgow climate conference was organized in Scotland despite the pandemic. The duration of the actions of the Nature Agreement is the current decade. Now a fifth of it has been wasted without a single signature.

“ As the transfers followed each other, the frustration grew.

Eventually under midsummer, the information came: the answer is Canada. The UN Nature Conference will be held in Montreal from the 5th to the 17th. december China is still the chairman, but in a foreign country.

One would hope for the meeting to receive the attention it deserves, but it is being competed for by the soccer World Cup being held at the same time in the oil country of Qatar. Football is a big game if international environmental negotiations are taken as a point of comparison.

The training camp didn’t go well. At the summer’s preparatory meeting in Nairobi, hundreds more square brackets appeared in the contract drafts, even though it was supposed to be a “cleaning meeting”. At least the money rubs off. Poorer countries want promises from rich countries to finance additional protection.

The good news, however, is that the meeting’s big goal of stopping the loss of nature is alive and well even after the corona isolation.

The author is HS’s nature loss correspondent.