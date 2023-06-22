Column | China became even more complacent in 30 years

30 years ago, China’s development was viewed optimistically. Now when talking about China, the possibility of a war between China and the United States is often mentioned.

This summer it will be 30 years since I went to Hong Kong as an exchange student.

At that time, a lot of books were published, the titles of which proclaimed an awakening or rising China. Everyone did remember the Tiananmen massacre that happened four years earlier, but still, China’s development was generally viewed with optimism. The future seemed to be in China, and Hong Kong, then still British, was the gateway there. That’s why Hong Kong seemed like the right place for the soon-to-be 17-year-old high school student who could become anything.

Of course, I didn’t become anything. In three decades, I have failed the expectations placed on me, become more conceited and meaner.

However, that is nothing compared to what China has become. The country has become richer and developed faster than could have been imagined 30 years ago, but otherwise Western optimism has waned. China is trying to change the world order by challenging the United States and demands respect, but selectively follows the rules of the game it accepts and hints by taking over Taiwan. Economic growth has strengthened the Communist Party that leads China, which is again more autocratic than before.

Afterwards it is easy to see that the optimism of 30 years ago was based on many misjudgments.

Economic relations with China had been strengthened for some time because prosperity was thought to lead to positive developments, as in Germany and Japan after the Second World War. The collapse of the Soviet Union, the liberation of East Central Europe and the end of apartheid had strengthened the perception that Western liberal democracy had won the competition of social models. It was thought that the one-child policy would inevitably drive China to become more open, as those who grew up with their parents and grandparents at the center of attention were not thought to agree to being dictated to.

However, the background of the change in Germany and Japan was the collapse of their previous political systems and economies in the war. In China, the Communist Party stayed in power by adapting the ideology. In any case, liberal democracy did not turn out to be as universal an ideal as was thought. The Chinese administration, on the other hand, engaged young people by serving them development, nationalism and a sense of the historical wrongs against China in a suitable ratio.

“ Optimism was based on many misjudgments.

Now we are in a situation where when talking about China, war is usually also mentioned. Some see a war between China and the US as unlikely, some as possible, and some as inevitable. Most experts estimate that war would break out if China tried to seize Taiwan, which the United States has promised to defend.

So it’s no wonder that US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing, which ended earlier this week, was followed so closely. It was hoped that the visit would even slow down the deterioration of relations.

Of many the Hong Kong guys, on the other hand, turned out to be anything.

They have watched as China has tightened its grip on Hong Kong and taken away civil liberties. Now they live in the shadow of the threat of war and fear that the war will become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The failure of Russian forces to invade Ukraine has reassured Chinese nationalists. Large companies, on the other hand, were properly aware of the possibility that investments in authoritarian countries could be reduced to zero. Now many companies are thinking about separating their operations in China into their own listed companies, moving their supply chains from China and otherwise reducing their dependence on China. Plans are being made at the Hong Kong offices, because in China, which is becoming even more paranoid, the operation of Western companies can of course become almost impossible without war.

Sometimes Hong Kongers ask in their messages what the situation looks like from a distance. But one more thing has changed in 30 years: we are no longer far away.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.