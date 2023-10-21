Column | Can’t find important topics in the media? At least do these checks

Using word searches, you can find a surprising amount of media monitoring that has gone unnoticed even by professors and professional journalists.

Professor Janne Seppänen wrote the following on Facebook last Sunday: “It just occurred to me that it is difficult to come up with a stronger example of the logic of media society than the almost total disappearance of the war in Ukraine from our media after the attack by Hamas.”

As can be inferred from the wording “it just occurred to me”, it was about a momentary feeling, and Seppänen confirms this over the phone.

At the same time, he states that, for example, a blog post or a column would require word searches and content analysis to check the initial understanding.

So let’s try for a column! Although the word searches are of course not error-free.

Ukraine word searches the results of a week long – from the day of the Hamas attack (October 7th) to last Sunday – can be divided in at least three ways:

1. Continuous Ukraine monitoring, if the media has one. Helsingin Sanomat and Yleisradio have between 8 and 16 news clips per day under one updated main headline, as a sign of continuous Ukraine monitoring. Within a week, quite a lot of it accumulates.

2. Stories brought by the Ukraine word search, which are not “continuous monitoring” under one heading. From the start of the Hamas attack until last Sunday, they had accumulated about a hundred articles in, for example, Helsingin Sanomat. Some were mentions, some were extensive analyzes of the invasion of Ukraine and Russia.

3. Headline-specific review, if the researcher cannot read through more than a hundred articles containing the word Ukraine. This way you already know whether Ukraine or Russia’s attack is a headline issue in the story. Even after the attack by Hamas, dozens of such Ukraine stories accumulated on the websites of Yle and Helsingin Sanomat alone, topped by top colleagues extensive reportage From Kiev and Butša on October 8, after they returned from speaking gigs from Kupyansk and From Kharkiv.

Likes and based on the Facebook comments, many docents, professors and professional journalists felt the same feeling about Ukraine’s “almost total disappearance” from our media.

It could be spotting problemwhich should be taken seriously in deliveries.

If there is a thirst for information, why didn’t even top professionals find dozens of articles published in Ukraine during the week after the Hamas attack?

“ The issue of timing must be taken seriously.

The following possibilities come to mind.

1. You don’t remember to do word searches.

2. We only browse the front page of the website or its upper part, when the story may have already fallen lower during the day. And don’t forget to check whether you can find articles on department-specific pages, such as hs.fi/ulkomaat and yle.fi’s foreign news.

3. We only read the print or the online version of the print. In the larger media, the online offer is already so abundant that not everything can fit in print.

Of course, the condensed print from the online offer is still a great user interface. But more abundant illustrations, versatile links and even story-specific extensive online enrichments with maps, graphics and history recaps can only be found in genuine online versions.

Could you have both worlds online? Maybe by reading Hesar Päiv lehti productwhere the stories that ended up in print on the same day are in the order they were delivered, specifically as online versions with links and other online supplements.

And by checking the hs.fi website to see what’s new since then.

I don’t I’m most concerned about Ukraine tracking or Israel and Hamas tracking.

There are certainly areas for monitoring, but they may be hidden elsewhere – in more forgotten crises and perhaps also in the reporting of some positive developments.

The author is the editor of HS.