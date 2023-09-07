Column | Can you see what the government promises at the gas pump?

The problem for the government in the gasoline debate is that the pump price of gasoline is compensated with a model that is difficult to explain and understand.

When the racism debate is over, the nation, inspired by the budget tussle, returns to the gasoline debate again. In Parliament, the opposition is ready to challenge Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government over who will pay for everyone’s gas in the end.

Basic Finns promised the electorate that the price of gasoline at the pump would decrease – and the government four agreed that, at least because of the government’s actions, the price at the pump would not increase. The election promises were made in the middle of the winter energy crisis, which was a clever way of talking to the voters. Everyone was horrified by the rising cost of living. The petrol discussion also brought up how the rise in costs treated people in different parts of Finland in different ways.

Budget decisions show whether people get what was promised from the government.

For the opposition there is a lot to grab onto in the petrol debate. Although the policy of the Orpo government is generally to cut, the price of gasoline is influenced by means that reduce the government’s income.

The fuel debate also has a strong link to climate policy. Finland is committed to halving traffic emissions by 2030. In order to cut the increase in the price of gasoline at the pump, the government intervenes in the obligation to distribute renewable fuel, which increases the consumption of fossil fuels.

The size has the ingredients for a value discussion. In terms of the acceptability of climate policy, it is important that people consider the decisions to be fair. Politicians can end up compensating for the consequences of different decisions, especially if the consequences hit, say, low-income people.

The problem for the government in the gasoline debate is that the price of gasoline is compensated with a model that is difficult to explain and understand. Of course, it would be great if people understood what it is all about.

The government lowers the obligation to distribute renewable fuel. It is supposed to cut the price of gasoline at the pump, especially when the government is lowering fuel taxes at the same time. This is guaranteed to be seized on by the opposition, as fuel taxation has been researched as the most cost-effective way to influence how much and what kind of cars are driven. The tax reduction is especially aimed at older cars with medium and high emissions.

Even better ones models could have been created.

Marita Laukkanen, a senior researcher at the State Economic Research Center and working life professor at the University of Tampere, discussed on Wednesday in a discussion organized by the Foreign Policy Institute, how the distribution of the financial burden caused by fuel taxation could be equalized among Finnish households. The most effective way to compensate fuel costs for low-income people would be a lump sum refund for everyone. In the background calculations of the Economic Policy Evaluation Council, the sum has been calculated as 305 euros, which the household would receive in the account, whether it had a car or not. Of course, those who drive a lot would not receive full compensation, because the compensation model would have to be such that it does not encourage more emissions.

A variety of methods are needed to reduce traffic emissions, because citizens need different methods than companies. In Laukkanen’s opinion, it would be justified to consider different fuel tax rates for different operators.

In conversation national solutions and Finland’s EU commitments also collide. Emissions trading is a very effective way to reduce emissions, and road traffic emissions trading will start in 2027. Now we are encouraged to continue driving with gasoline, while at the same time it is known that many factors increase the price of gasoline at the pump.

The future of transport is also electric in Finland, and electricity here is cheap by European standards.

The transition is here and now. On Wednesday, it was reported that in August more electric cars than gasoline cars were registered in Finland for the first time

