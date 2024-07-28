Column | Can the left be radical too?

Column|Good Musa and sexual liberation have survived from the old left-wing radicalism, as if the left only represented soft values.

Why we are always worried if a young person is interested in right-wing radicalism, but not at all worried if he is interested in left-wing radicalism?

I was looking for an answer to this young person’s question a few years ago. It was confusing.

Does a far-left movement even exist?

I asked a colleague for advice. The answer came to mind now that the left won the French parliamentary elections.

With a colleague there were many good points:

We are sensitive to the rise of the right because the Holocaust is a black point in the history of the entire Western world.

We know the atrocities of the Germans better. The horrors committed by the communists have been spread over a long period of time and spread to different parts of the world.

And then this: Left-wing radicalism is not a cause for concern because it doesn’t really threaten anyone. The rise of the left to power is not in sight.

Well, now it is. In the French elections, the far left won.

But is it cause for concern?

From the old one Good music, sexual liberation, colorful student communes, the peace movement have survived from left-wing radicalism…

Whose side do you stand on? is a very nice power song for mornings.

As if the left only represents tolerance and soft values. Violence has been forgotten.

In particular, criticism of the economic system has been forgotten, even though it was essential in communism. Words like worker, capitalism and capital rarely heard in public.

The left is represented by young, academic women. There is no threat of violence associated with them. They are on the side of the welfare state.

“ Protests from the left have even been seen.

The market economy is considered such a law of nature that no one is believed to challenge it.

However, the 21st century has seen violent left-wing protests, such as the Kuokkavieraat on Independence Days, Kiakkovieraat in Tampere or Smash Asem.

When the far-right’s voice is getting louder and louder, it would be a miracle if there was no response to it. That’s what happened in France.

Gallup reports that the political division of young people to the extremes is intensifying in our country as well. What does it lead to?

Right-wing populism the rise was once a surprise. And it was not believed to extend to Finland.

Maybe we should also update our perception of the left. That there will be no surprises.

But also so that you don’t start to feel or stir up unnecessary fears.

The author is the editor of HS’s feature editorial.