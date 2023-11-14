Column | Can NATO-Finland also be a peace builder?

Now would be the time to ground Martti Ahtisaari’s legacy in the toolbox of NATO-Finland.

I got acquainted Ben Zyskowicz, when I was a 16-year-old high school boy from Vaasa. Ben was fifteen.

I didn’t want to just get into a fight with the person from Stad, so I asked him how right-wingism fit with the fact that Israel was a state founded and led all the time by the Labor Party. Kibbutzim and many other phenomena pointed to the left.

Socialism may fit in Israel, but not here, replied Ben.

Now that exchange feels ancient. By then, the Six Day War had already taken place, in which Israel conquered large areas and lost some of its Western sympathy. In Finland, the cause of Israel had been pushed by well-known social democrats, led by K.-A. Fagerholm and, for example, Santeri Jacobsson (Max’s uncle) were included, but the new generation was hardly made to continue. Now, the right-wing has dominated in Israel for a couple of decades, currently with extreme attitudes.

Extremist attitudes also prevail on the opposite side. Gaza has been dominated by Hamas, which on October 7 organized an unprecedented terrorist attack on Israeli territory. How can such a thing succeed so that sensitive-eared Israel does not notice a thing? This issue is still being gutted, but right now the view is dominated by a massive Israeli counterattack. When Gaza has been considered hell on earth until now, it is difficult to come up with a new title. The worst is the fate of the children.

The flesh-and-blood setting immediately brought to the surface the most painful substance of identity on both sides. In Israel it is the mass extermination of the Jews (the holocaust) during World War II. And the calls to withdraw in Gaza towards the south were reflected in May 1948 nakba, when 700,000 Palestinians were forcibly evicted from their homes to make way for the new Israel. There was never a return.

The war in Gaza exacerbates the already inflamed international situation. If the attention and help Ukraine receives decreases, Russia will reap the benefits. The Western powers, on the other hand, have had difficulty maintaining the consistency of their rhetoric, that is, looking at the two war situations as if based on one and the same rules.

Also Finland has to be creative, as was seen in the recent UN vote. Perhaps the role of a model student was also sought in the ranks of NATO. However, it is worth considering more broadly.

In Finland, the will to defend the country has strengthened even more during the war in Ukraine, has joined NATO, and the military enjoys higher appreciation and resources than ever since the war. Mostly good like this. Of course, you should watch out for speed blindness.

At the funeral of President Martti Ahtisaari, military personnel were prominently displayed compared to the profile of the deceased. Does the protocol date back to Mannerheim’s funeral or even further back? Fortunately, we have bishop Eero Huovinen, who once again found words of spirit and humanity in the funeral sermon.

Right now Ahtisaari’s legacy could be grounded in the NATO-Finland toolkit. Such was the intention of the project cherished by President Sauli Niinistö to celebrate the “Spirit of Helsinki” in 2025, but it was overturned by Russia’s attack.

Hardly anyone doubts the Norwegians’ NATO spirit and defense capability. That has not stopped this founding member of NATO from taking on the role of global mediator even in the most critical place, the Middle East.

Of course, Norway has a resource that we lack: oil wealth. On the other hand, the costs of peace projects are pennies compared to the prices of war machines. And with this will to defend, Finland’s peace efforts cannot be branded as desertion.

Ahtisaari was perhaps a utopian at fault when he said in his Nobel speech that every conflict can be resolved. Let it be a utopia – sometimes such things can come true.

The author is a professor emeritus of political history at the University of Helsinki.