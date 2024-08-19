Column | Can artificial intelligence think?

Column|In the coming years, we may see artificial intelligence solutions that work independently and are capable of self-reflection.

In the summer of 2022 Google software engineer Blake Lemoine claimed that Google’s artificial intelligence solution Lamda had become aware. Lemoine published a conversation he had with Lamda, in which the artificial intelligence stated that it considered itself a person. Google quickly shot down Lemoinen’s claims. He got fired.

Professor in May 2023 Geoffrey Hintonwho is one of the world’s most influential AI researchers, said in his lecture that AI solutions like Chat GPT have a unique world of experience.

According to a study published in the spring of 2024, GPT-4 passed the Turing test, considered a prerequisite for a thinking machine.

Many have also formed strong emotional bonds with, for example, Replika’s artificial intelligence solutions. For the first time in the history of mankind, we have a machine that we can talk to like a human being.

Can you artificial intelligence now think? Thinking and language are closely related. Therefore, you could say that something like this is happening specifically in large language models, such as GPT or Gemini. Actually, the phenomenon is more complicated.

According to current research, the human mind is divided into two systems that support each other. System 1 is evolutionarily old and is present in all animals. It runs fast and can run up to millions of processes at a time. System 2, on the other hand, is new in terms of evolution. It is species-typical for humans and perhaps a few other more advanced animal species. System 2 is able to process about three to five things at a time slowly.

“ The mind is divided into two systems.

The operation of System 1 is based on the combination of thought processes. All thinking relies on both inherited and learned processes. When you learn something new, the physical structure of your brain’s neural networks changes. When two things occur frequently at the same time – especially if they involve an emotional reaction – they also connect in your mind. If you eat fish soup and get a stomach bug, the smell of the fish soup may cause stomach upset later.

System 2 is different. It only deals with the final results of the processes of system 1. It enables both conscious examination and organization of thoughts within the rules of the symbol system – language, logic. System 2 is a prerequisite for consciousness. Within that framework, we can make voluntary decisions.

Current ones AI solutions don’t do anything unless a human asks.

Chat GPT doesn’t begin to infer the essence of the universe by itself. It can indeed produce an interesting philosophical reflection if you know how to ask correctly. Current solutions also do not evaluate the text they produce. Each output is created one word at a time and is based on the previously given set of words. Every time a new conversation is started, the widget’s memory is reset. So the AI ​​bot does not have system 2.

However, new artificial intelligence solutions partially simulate the operation of human system 1. In fact, the technology behind language models is based on the same combination of meanings as the human mind. A set of billions of meaning parameters encodes in minute detail how words are related to each other.

The language model is a kind of simulation of the hidden consciousness. The most significant difference is that human system 1 is defined by genes and experience. The parameter space of the language model has been learned from the internet.

Current so artificial intelligence doesn’t really think yet. However, it effectively mimics the core functions of the human mind. It is by no means impossible that in the next few years we will see artificial intelligence solutions that work independently and are capable of self-reflection.

At least the question of whether a machine can think is more acute than ever before. Perhaps soon it will be possible to answer it for the first time in a way other than theoretical.

Summer columnist Lauri Järvilehto is a philosopher and working life professor at Aalto University. He alternates with Ylioppilaslehti’s editor-in-chief Adile Sevimli, winner of the Talousguru competition Patrick Itäniemi and doctor Aurora Lemma.