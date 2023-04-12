Column | Can an intellectual be right-wing?

In many countries, intellectuals are mostly labeled as left-wing. However, in connection with the parliamentary elections, it seemed that a new type of intelligentsia could emerge from the right.

An intellectual the concept took shape in 18th-century France, most clearly in a group of encyclopedists who created a large encyclopedia. Independent of political and monetary power, an intellectual critical of those in power, who raises big questions and defends common values ​​and not just special interests.

On that basis, intellectuals in many countries have been labeled mostly left-wing.

In Finland, however, the political platform was the Finnishness movement, whose founder JV Snellman was the first and best public intellectual in these parts. Of course, the role changed when he came to power as a senator.

Based on the Finnish movement and the civil war of 1918, the tradition of the right-wing and state intellectuals dominated, where the rulers were defended more than criticized.

The situation changed in the 1960s and 1970s, when academics and other intellectuals moved to the left, with, for example, Antti Eskola or Marja-Leena Mikkola as standard bearers.

Now it has long seemed that no significant right-wing intellectuals are emerging. Well, after all, there was Max Jakobson, whose analytical ability has often been needed over the course of the year.

The civilized bourgeois is already an endangered species. Now an entrepreneur gets appreciation, and soon I guess an officer again. The change in the atmosphere is reflected in the title of the green candidate in the election day ad: captain of the reserve.

However, in connection with the parliamentary elections, it seemed that a new type of intelligentsia could emerge from the right. Many have conflicting ideological backgrounds, which at best can help to weigh things from different angles. One is the son of a radical red priest, the other was himself a militant when he was young, the third, Teemu Keskisarja, is directly from the old Stalinist core of Skp.

Several right-wing intellectuals of the Cold War, especially in the United States, had similar backgrounds.

A problem a relationship with populism can be formed. I didn’t follow the Central League campaign very closely, but I got the impression of a certain junta. The candidate did not brag about his degrees or research. Älli was seen in the fact that he knew how to calculate what would bite in the elections.

On the other hand, as an intellectual, you can succeed even in those ranks, as Jussi Halla-aho has shown. His writing series is Scripta, a fairly common title word in science series; the subtitle “Writings from the Sinking West” can be read as a reference to Oswald Spengler’s classic The perikato of the western countries (1918–1920).

“ The civilized bourgeois is already an endangered species.

Scripta’s logo shows a church, the author has the nickname Mestari, the same as the disciples of Jesus. Populism needs a lyricist who can be looked up to and considered smarter than himself.

Unless there is blasphemy hidden in the references to Christianity, they can be seen as messianism, which in the 19th century was especially carried by the Polish intelligentsia, intelligence. Poland was the Christ of nations, who suffers for others. This is certainly familiar to Slavists.

However, it can be pointed out that it is not the duty of an intellectual to promote feelings of hatred for people and not to flirt with the use of violence or racism (which Spengler, by the way, condemned and had his book banned in Nazi Germany).

It really shouldn’t, but in practice the weapons of the intellect have often been used for negative politics, for inciting fears and mistrust.

For the intellectual the juggling of one and the same agenda doesn’t really fit. Diverse perspectives and fundamental liberalism are more credible.

After the war, the communists had a dispute about the national line, opposite Raoul Palmgren and Armas Äiki, who thought he was a poet. As an intellectual, Palmgren defeated the former radio voice of the Soviet Union 6–0, but got his exit pass from the party.

The success of intellectuals in politics has not been double, although old Erkki has managed elsewhere. If the right has a calling for that role, despite my reservations, I answer the question of the title decisively: it must be possible to be.

The author is a professor emeritus of political history at the University of Helsinki.