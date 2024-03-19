WEN On Sunday calls itself “a right-wing opinion program” on TV, a description with which I wholeheartedly agree. The guests are often of a right-wing nature, while the left-wing guests are especially welcome if they also hold right-wing opinions in some respect.

On Sunday, Henk Kamp, honorary member of the VVD, Klaas Knot, president of the Dutch Bank, Rosanne Hertzberger, member of the House of Representatives for NSC, and Arendo Joustra, former editor-in-chief of EW, guest. Sensible people, you might say, although there are angry voices – including mine – who claim that Camp will go down in political history as one of the greatest ministerial disasters that has ever struck the Netherlands.

Has this Camp also brought about a state of some modesty? No! That's not necessary as long as there are TV programs like WNL On Sunday who prefer to be 'right-oriented' rather than 'journalistically unbiased'.

The conversation was mainly about the cabinet formation. Kamp was very satisfied with that. He spoke of “successes” thanks to the two informateurs, and it was now time for the four negotiators to complete this successful preliminary work – that was their great responsibility for the national interest. “You say right-wing cabinet,” he corrected discussion leader Rick Nieman, “but I think NSC is more center than right, and center-right was the outcome of the elections, and that must now be fulfilled.” For Kamp, the main goal of this cabinet should be to slow down migration – and he especially trusted Wilders with that. “He has given away a lot, but he will not give this away,” he said happily. “I think this new cabinet is needed to improve this in the short term.” “We'll see,” concluded Nieman.

On to the next topic.

You might expect some comments, perhaps even objections, from the other guests. For example: do you really think it is in the national interest that a politician convicted by a judge for group insults will largely determine what this national interest should entail? A politician who has no regard for parliament, the judiciary and the press, and who continues to bitterly spread hate speech on X to this day?

But no one felt called. Friendly smiles and neat nods – that was all. There has been a lot of talk lately about “the normalization of Wilders”. In these types of programs you see that this normalization has become a fact: Wilders has been accepted as a normal, political phenomenon. It is particularly striking that even at the top of a new party like NSC, everyone is apparently satisfied with this. Nobody says: “Dirty hands with Wilders? That's not why I went into politics. Screw you.”

Klaas Dijkhoff, former VVD leader, has said that it will depend on the new prime minister whether Wilders gets his way in the coming years. “If that is really in Wilders' pocket, then it will become a normalization of the PVV's ideas and you will have a problem.”

So far, Wilders' pocket is a place where the right-wing politicians of the Netherlands feel quite at home – or pretend to do so.

“We will see.”