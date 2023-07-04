Column | Buying a ticket for public transport in the Helsinki region makes a tourist feel stupid and angry

In the capital region, buying a ticket for public transport is far too difficult. Tourists suffer from it, but also local residents.

Helsinki is a lovely city with one unfriendly feature: the tourist who prefers public transport is put to an intelligence test.

Buying a ticket for public transportation in the Helsinki region is a test that even doctoral-level problem solvers fail.

Even the knowledge of the Finnish language does not guarantee success. Buying a ticket is difficult and complicated. It makes the traveler feel stupid and angry.

Start come to say that you can get those tickets from the mobile phone application.

Not everyone wants (knows, sees, has the time or the will) to fiddle with their cell phone in a hurry (in the wind, in the dark, in the rain or in a crowd).

Not everyone even has a smartphone. People from outside the EU are excited about their roaming charges.

Solution the difficulty of buying a ticket is, of course, the contactless payment with the customer’s own bank or credit card. Your payment card is then also a travel ticket.

Like public transport provider HSL on their website enthuses: “The customer does not have to choose different products: it is enough for him to flash his payment card or HSL card at the reader.”

It’s just a shame that contactless payment has not yet been widely used in the capital region. New card readers will only be installed in the fall. This summer’s tourists still have to suffer with the ticket circus.

Other cities have not been as slow. Local payment with your own payment card is at least already in use In Oulu, in Tampere and Turku in the region.

Basically it’s not just about the convenience of tourists and other casual travelers. Even more important is that contactless payment with your own payment card makes life easier for those who live permanently in the area.

My home city, London, has been a pioneer in this.

It has been possible to pay with your own bank or credit card in London’s public transport for almost nine years now. A rechargeable Oyster contactless payment card for London public transport celebrate last week already his 20th birthday.

“ In London, it’s enough to lift the coat lightly.

In Greater London, you can travel tens of kilometers by changing from one underground, bus and train line to another without worrying about which zone is cooler. It is enough to flash your own bank card at the beginning and end of the trip and when changing the means of transport.

The system calculates the price of the trip including daily ceilings. You don’t even have to take the card out of your pocket, as long as you lift the flap of your jacket next to the reader device.

In services, ease is an absolute value. Brain nuts can be found in chess, sudoku and crossword puzzles.

The writer is HS’s correspondent in London.