Column | Britain’s right-wing dream turned into a left-wing nightmare.

Britain is upside down. If you order one, you get another.

The country has a right-wing conservative government and a wealthy prime minister, but taxation is getting tighter. This irritates the conservative right wing.

There is also comedy in the situation.

Back when Britain still had an elected Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair (1997–2007), the income tax rate for the highest earners was only 40 percent. Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak instead – like his immediate predecessors – taxes the highest earners at 45 percent.

Britain’s the conservative party has betrayed its own core values: a stable economy and low taxation.

The party that preaches people’s own responsibility for themselves is now pumping billions into social support during the crisis.

Of course, as a product of the Nordic welfare state, the state of affairs cannot be disapproved of. As we know, there is no such thing as a welfare state with a very low tax rate even more so than a free lunch.

Lovers of consistency are, however, amused by the situation. The British right-wing dream has turned – from the Conservatives’ own point of view – into a left-wing nightmare.

in Britain has been the Conservative Prime Minister since the spring of 2010. Voters have been promised low taxes and prosperity. Britain’s exit from the EU, i.e. Brexit, was supposed to accelerate growth and reduce bureaucracy.

The reality is different: The economy is in recession. The standard of living is rapidly deteriorating. The independent Office for Budget Responsibility, which oversees the state of the state economy -organ by the economic growth of the last eight years has been destroyed.

Inflation in Britain is the strongest in about 40 years. Public debt management costs are close to the heaviest in history.

Of course part of the reason for the problems can be found in Russia’s war of aggression, the energy crisis and the legacy of the pandemic.

However, the explanation does not change the fact that the Conservative government is now serving its voters a different meal than what was on the original menu.

At the same time, the Labor Party is enjoying imaginary popcorn in the opposition. Labor is now predicted to be the almost certain winner of the next general election.

However, the opposition has no need to rush the elections, recently assessed a professor at the London School of Economics who is an expert on British politics. Tony Travers.

Of course, political rhetoric includes the fact that the opposition loudly demands early elections. However, the fact that the conservatives will certainly get enough time to dig their own hole suits the Labor Party very well.

“ More than before consider that leaving the EU was the wrong decision.

how about that brexit?

Britain’s exit from the EU speaking has not been part of the daily routine of politics. The Conservatives have been silent, because there have been no Brexit bonuses to present.

The Labor Party hasn’t made a fuss about Brexit either. The most important thing for Labor is to get back into power. That’s why they don’t dare to annoy the voters before the next election.

This autumn, however, the clamor against Brexit has started to intensify. More than before is watchingthat leaving the EU was the wrong decision.

The Sunday Times magazine news last week, that Sunak’s government would consider possibly deepening EU relations. The goal could be the Swiss model. Sunak himself though your farm the news a couple of days later.

By speculation is its absolute value. They are a clear sign that Brexit is anything but negotiated.

Britain is interested in improving EU relations, even if by imperfect means. Abandoning large local markets because of Brexit ideology has proven to be an economic failure.

In the current autumn, even in the conservative British press, articles questioning the EU’s exit have suddenly begun to appear.

Self-flagellation started the Brexit-minded The Daily Telegraph newspaper in October. Last week, an influential journalist Andrew Neal wrote likewise, in the Brexit-minded The Daily Mail, there is a long outpouring about how there is no point in waiting for the benefits of Brexit.

Readers of the Telegraph magazine have the same values ​​as Mailink readers, but on average better education and more money.

If the disappointment with the current situation deepens, Brexit can become the new scapegoat. Before Brexit, the scapegoat was the EU.