We were called to Mook, Paula van Roosmalen (91) was not doing well. My mother had lost a lot of weight and was unresponsive, not even to the service dog, which, much to her delight, was led into the house once a week. The care thought it might be time for a priest.

Did she want that?

We thought so.

She had been “operated” before, right before open heart surgery years ago. And so we all sat in a circle in her room, between her copper pots, photographs and biscuit tins. There were thermos flasks with coffee and tea on the counter. Paula van Roosmalen was lying in a luxury wheelchair, blue cloths around her feet against bedsores. I was shocked by her condition, the gray, pointed face, the absent look in her eyes. Only 45 kilos left, talking was almost impossible, her hand fell away in mine.

They had turned on a CD, Bach. There we sat, giggly, resigned, clumsy, a bit like old times at a family event.

The priest had been delayed by a conversation with a couple who insisted on getting married in Mook’s chapel. He made the bridge himself: at home in all markets, from great happiness to the less pleasant: approaching death. Before his career switch he had studied tropical agriculture in Velp, that was a coincidence. He had brought an ampoule of holy water and ointment.

It just had to start.

We watched my mother, who began to simmer softly as the priest dipped his finger in a jar of ointment. It was so soft that even the rain outside bothered us. We used to ignore her when she talked our heads off, now we inhaled every word. My ears were closest to me, the others asked if I wanted to translate, but I only understood the word ‘enough’.

“Enough,” I said.

Should we continue with this?

The priest suggested making a cross on her forehead and hands with ointment and then leave it at that. Then he put his stole in his linen bag.

Paula van Roosmalen tried to say something again.

Everyone dead quiet.

Suddenly she said: “Dad!”

“She wants porridge,” we repeated.

One of us went into the hall to say that porridge had been requested. Five minutes later, an attendant arrived with a bowl of Brinta. Two litres, she thought it was too much herself.

My sister fed her several spoonfuls, then we went out for dinner in Groesbeek without her.

Marcel van Roosmalen writes an exchange column with Ellen Deckwitz here.