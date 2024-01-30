The Ministry of Foreign Affairs turns the entire country dark red, which represents a negative travel advice, but Mona Keijzer (BBB) ​​announced in the House of Representatives that it must be investigated whether we cannot send Ukrainian war refugees back to safe areas before the end of the war. in your own country. She said she had read about a ski resort in the southwest that is as far from the front as the Alps.

You can hardly blame her. Her frame of reference is Edam-Volendam. Seen from there, the war in the east is clear. There is a front there and far behind it is a huge agricultural area. You could compare it with our fishermen. They are not bothered by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, are they?

BBB undoubtedly has connections with local farmers and, threat of war or not, they are simply farming again.

She looked at the map, that country is bigger than France and Germany combined. You can shop in some parts, so why unnecessarily crowd the place here? Our hospitality was generous and grand, but according to Mona, the end of the line is now over.

In Wormerland, my municipality, they also upset the heart in the beginning. I witnessed a popular protest that was nipped in the bud by the councilor responsible for asylum matters. When someone shouted that the Ukrainians would have a harder time in Wormerland than in their own country, he unctuously shouted that we could not imagine the situation there.

The situation they ended up in here is now clear.

They lived in hotels and some houses for a while, but to the satisfaction of everyone they have now been moved into emergency housing on contaminated land. They leave early in the morning for cleaning and DIY work. No one is bothered by the Ukrainians, even though they sometimes drive large cars. There are also villagers who complain that they never want to talk about the war, even though they would find it interesting themselves.

Could there really be Ukrainians who find their Dutch life more fun and exciting than their life in Ukraine three years ago? The only advantage of living between us is that you don't have to look up all the time.

Not all of them are as brave as Mona Keijzer who just brings in the laundry when it rains cruise missiles and drones near Volendam-Edam. War or not, the housework always continues.

I suddenly think that that is her definition of a 'real refugee': only when the household is definitely in trouble are you allowed to leave her home and hearth.

