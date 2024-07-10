Column | Bring the Powers Itself back to TV!

Column|If the animation series that satirized Finnish politics in the first decade of the 2000s were to be remade now, there would be a lot to learn from today’s politics.

Saturday nights TV moments had an atmosphere of political fun when I was a small child. The atmosphere was created by a series of satires The rulers themselves.

I remember the parliamentarians quad biking in the air conditioning ducts of the Parliament building and the musical episode “Kingas” Paavo from Lippos. They even read me evening fairy tales The rulers themselves – comic book.

Among other things, in my childhood perceptions Sauli Niinistö, Tarja Halonen (with cats) as well as Ben Zyskowicz were individual characters, with the help of which, for example, the speech culture of politics and gender equality were addressed.

In the series, the housing minister Suvi-Anne Siimes stated that men are “timid and fearful pack animals” and insisted that women should challenge them together.

My generation, now adults in their twenties, in childhood The rulers themselves -animation created a picture of Finnish politics and MPs.

If The mighty fence itself were to be done now, the picture of parliament given by the series would be ridiculous.

The former prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) in reverse, the series would probably have seen her fleeing to Paris fashion weeks as soon as she had asked to resign as an MP.

Riikka Purran (ps) of 2008 racist blog posts immersion in the production process through satire would also have been interesting. As a counterweight to this Marin’s “party”, the wild Dancing social media video would have had content worthy of satire.

Satire could hardly have been avoided either Timo Vornasen (ps) shooting in Helsinki’s nightlife. Also Teemu Central Series (ps) the statement that “many poor students have more expensive weaves than a representative of the Central League who earns seven tons a month” is easy to see as visually animated.

“ How would Ben Zyskowicz be introduced now?

In the current version, it would also be interesting to see how MPs who were already influential in the parliament at the time of the original series, such as Zyskowicz (kok), would be presented now.

Satire sources can now easily be found on social media, because there the activities of MPs can easily get wind of it.

Through Some, citizens are also in closer contact with politicians than in the first decade of the 21st century. The topic of laughter could also be drawn from the discussion culture: in addition to politicians, voters go wild on social media.

In real life, things hurt and happen around our figures in the parliament. Because The ruler himself we would get a satire series that still works today.

The author is HS’s politics editor.