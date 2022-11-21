Column | Boomers knew how to improve the world

The baby boomers promoted equality so much that we have a lot of work to do to achieve the same.

Three a year ago in Helsingin Sanomat explained what “Ok boomer“.

The story clarified that it is a case of bottling, a nasty hose-down. Its message was: your ideas are so outdated that I won’t even justify why they are wrong.

In October of last year, Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) acknowledged her first party bash on Instagram with a quote from Benjamin Peltonen’s song: Boom-boom-boomer, hang on, get the coolest.

A few days later, the Finnish Language Center chose boomer as the word of the month.

With a word it is still fashionable to express that the opposite is a representative of reaction who has fallen off the sled and is useless to talk with.

But how reactionary are the boomers?

In the United States in a few words baby boomer refers to baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964. In Finland, the baby boomers were born right after the war in 1946–1950. When these true boomers were in their prime, the following laws were enacted in Finland, for example:

In 1970, the abortion law came into force, which allowed termination of pregnancy for reasons other than medical ones. In 1972, statutory free contraceptive counseling began. In 1973, the Day Care Act obliged municipalities to organize day care for children under school age. In 1974, maternity leave was extended from three to seven months. In 1978, father and mother got the right to share parental leave.

The law on the equality of men and women was enacted in 1986. In the same year, a woman got the right to keep her surname in marriage and it became possible to give the child the surname of either parent. Marital rape was criminalized in 1994, and military service became possible for women in 1995.

Are you short of breath? We younger people will be in a hurry if we are going to reach the same big strides in equality.

“ We younger people have a hard job to achieve the same.

For reforms is listed in an interview studywhere emeritus professor Marja Holmila explained the position of baby boomer women in society and their relationship with younger generations.

The interviewees had a lot of good things to say about young people’s ability to speak nicely and without offending, about fathers’ active parenting and the achievements of the Me Too movement. Interaction with younger people was a great pleasure for them. They felt that within the circle of the family, the connection between generations works. However, they have been completely excluded from the social conversation.

The views of people over fifty are not interesting in the media or in politics, the professor thinks.

You might be interested. Boomers knew how to improve the world and pave the way for the women who came after them.

The writer is the editor of the Sunday edition.

