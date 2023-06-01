Column | Blinken will give a speech in Helsinki that will still be remembered – Biden is also expected in Finland in July

On Friday, the US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken, who is visiting Finland, will give a speech in Helsinki. You can probably hear what the Americans are aiming for at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

of the United States Foreign Minister Antony Blinken is now touring Pohjola. On Tuesday, he participated in the meeting of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council in Sweden. However, the main thing was to keep the Swedes’ hope of a quick NATO membership alive.

“The time for Sweden’s NATO membership is now,” Blinken told the Swedes and implied that Turkey would ratify Sweden’s membership in a few weeks. The same message was heard from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Schedule before the July NATO summit in Vilnius is tight. However, the United States is now openly ready to pay the ransom from Sweden.

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who just won the presidential election, spoke on the phone on Monday. The United States brought up two issues from the discussion: the sale of F-16 fighters to Turkey and Sweden’s NATO membership. There is no longer any cover-up of hookups.

Many others are now calling Erdoğan, because Vilnius does not want Turkey’s evening milking. Sweden has done its part. On Thursday, the terrorism law will enter into force, from which Erdoğan can get a proof of Sweden’s change if he wants.

From Sweden, Blinken continued to Norway, where the foreign ministers of the NATO countries are preparing the upcoming decisions in Vilnius. On Friday, Blinken will be in Finland.

in Helsinki Blinken gives a speech. It’s Blinken’s Helsinki speech – that is, a policy speech that will still be remembered.

The content of the speech can only be guessed, but Blinken certainly praises the decision of Finland and Sweden to join NATO and describes the importance of the new members to the alliance.

The twenty-minute speech at Helsinki City Hall is addressed to people other than Finland. Certain topics include Ukraine, Ukraine’s NATO perspective, Sweden’s membership and European security – but with what sharpness and to whom the words are addressed is very interesting. In the speech, you can hear the American goals for the NATO summit.

Also Biden is expected to come to Finland in connection with the meeting in Vilnius.

Biden’s desire to come to Finland is not surprising. Finland is a new NATO country, through which the president has been in a lot of contact with the White House because of Russia and Ukraine. If Biden doesn’t make it to Sweden, the Swedes will be invited to Helsinki.

Finland and Sweden joining NATO is really important to Biden and his administration. There aren’t too many reasons to celebrate victories in the White House.

Donald Trump is the last American president to visit Finland. Trump was brought to Helsinki by a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the summer of 2018. Bill Clinton last paid an actual state visit to Finland in March 1997. Biden visited Finland as Barack Obama’s vice president in March 2011.

Biden’s the visit highlights a new era in the relationship between Finland and the United States. The relationship is good and strong, and it deepens in many areas.

Finland’s NATO membership is off to a spectacular start, but not entirely clean. Finland was left with the impression that the United States was not good when Finland knocked on NATO’s door. The United States had to think for a long time about accepting new members into NATO in the middle of the war. The overtime was not based on desire.

The attention of the United States is important, but in the future it may be less. From the point of view of the United States, Finland’s problems have now been solved, and the United States does not want Finland to shout for special attention.

Relations with other NATO countries must also be maintained. Finland said “no” to NATO for a long time, until it quickly wanted to join. Finland builds credibility with well-thought-out communication. It is not very wise to set your own boundary conditions now.

