‘So all Ajax players who participated in the World Cup in that cozy Qatar now and then received an uplifting app from their trainer. Except Daley Blind. He didn’t get a single message from that Veluwe chicken farmer because he hadn’t had a bad time with him not long before. bonje? bonje? Let’s call it “words.” A disagreement that belongs to a major international football club. Especially when things aren’t going well. As big guys, you settle those kinds of quarrels within an hour. That comes with the heat of the kitchen. Daley was right, by the way.

But for the Barneveld pupil trainer it was a reason to punish Blind and shunt to a rusty side track next to the Johan Cruijff Arena. Then he didn’t get another chance. We are talking about Daley Blind, child of the club, son of his world-famous father Danny, the player who as a boy was allowed to take a tour of the Arena with the same father when Danny said goodbye after a magisterial career, the boy who had so much gave velvet passes, who was a jewel for Ajax, an example for the youth, who played 333 games in the first team and who, despite a serious heart defect, continued hard with a cassia in his bark”.

My Amsterdam friend Leo is speaking, with whom I have been sharing all the joys and sorrows of our club every week for more than fifty years. While enjoying a strong cup of coffee in my regular café just around the corner.

“You know all those bobos, don’t you, Youpie? Those directors and supervisory directors who sit in the skyboxes with their pimped-up babes? You must have their numbers in your phone. What if you call them and tell them to get that reformed chicken fucker out of there asap. Just because of misconduct. Because as an Ajax player you don’t deal with icons that way. You say goodbye to that in a proper way. With your hat in hand and a very deep bow. Especially if you yourself as a player have never gotten further than some shadowy mid-engines. Am I right or am I right? I don’t even blame him for the fact that he doesn’t make it with our club. All club jewelry was sold over the summer and replaced with second-hand thrift junk. And a bad season is part of it. Maybe three or four lean years. Look at the current Liverpool or Manchester United, which has been floundering for years, and is now finally getting back on its feet. But with a great player like Blind, who made the stadium cry with happiness in his prime, you treat yourself nicely. Even in lesser times. Daley didn’t even get a hand from the trainer when he said goodbye. The jerk was in a meeting! That’s why he supposedly didn’t know. Shame on your squint with your underhanded sneaks.”

I cautiously suggest that Daley got his revenge brilliantly by signing for Bayern. Now he’s getting even angrier.

“Those humorless pelvic builders who then ruined Johan’s farewell. 8-0. But of course I give it to Daley. I hope he kicks in two against Leipzig or at least gives a wonderful assist. But isn’t it strange that I’m suddenly in front of those Germans to avenge some third-rate trainer? That’s impossible? And that, as an Amsterdammer, I sincerely hope that Feyenoord wins on Sunday because that barking Barnevelder will then immediately fly out. On Monday morning, the verdict will be passed by Edwin van der Sar with 333 packets of unsalted butter on his head. I do hope that no one shakes hands with the dismissed trainer. But really no one. That he goes as he himself let Daley go. Cold. Kil. Relentless. Everyone is supposedly having fun in a meeting. Just not one hand. No ‘thank you’ or ‘good luck’ either. No bye yet”.

He gets up, puts a tenner on the bar and walks to the door. There stands old Leo with big drops in his eyes. “Go Bayern, Go Feyenoord and have a nice weekend everyone!”