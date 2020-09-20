Dcome soon, you son brings back old childhood memories. When you walk down the street counting tiles and dodging like a trapeze artist the lines that the cobblestones draw, sharp images of your childhood return. From his mouth come songs, diminutives, sayings that he has learned from his grandmother and that have not sounded in your ears since the little one was you. They say that children are the future, but since you were a mother, it is the past that insists on returning.

We imagine time as a line, like the path of an arrow. There was a beginning, we moved towards an end. Christianity expanded the Jewish conception of linear temporality, and from there comes our mentality of advancement and progress, of genesis and apocalypse, of beginning and end. Instead, ancient legends occur in a cyclical time, closely linked to nature. With no starting point or conclusion, everything is in continuous motion, like the endless dance of a spinning circle. The wheel of life does not place hope in progress, but in return. Although the night envelops us, we know that the day will return. Autumn announces the cold, but the fruits will be reborn. This is what the Greek legend tells of Demeter, goddess of the harvest and maternal love. Her only daughter, Persephone, was playing in a meadow when an abyss opened and the Lord of the Dead appeared there. Persephone struggled to free herself from the dark embrace, but it was useless. For nine days, Demeter searched for her by land and sea, without eating, without drinking, without sleeping. Desolate, the goddess vowed that she would not let the seeds germinate until her daughter’s return. Pitying her grief, Zeus decided that Persephone would spend four months in the mansion of Hades every year and then return to her mother. Every spring, Persephone emerges from hell and we come out of winter. In the ancient world, loss is inevitable, but it holds the promise of countless rebirths.

The Eternal Return finds its daily version in the tragic bustle of household chores. Incessantly, the dust covers everything with its gray sheet. You have to stock the refrigerator, prepare the food, chop, fry, monitor, stir. And when everything is finished, the traces erased, the kitchen spotless, floors and pots gleaming like mirrors, start over. The mythical Sisyphus, condemned to push that great stone up the mountain which, upon reaching the top, will roll downhill again, deserves to be canonized as the patron saint of domestic work.

There are many ways of experiencing time, all of them authentic, and sometimes contradictory. Jorge Carrión reflects on “The viral” that the rapid pace of news, networks, work, messages and consumption inoculate us with a fascination for speed. However, we still need the slowness of long-term endeavors: educating the children, caring for the sick, paying the mortgage, persisting in friendship and love. “It is a challenge to make our urgencies compatible with the maturations, constancies and expectations that have defined us for centuries.” We would like to square the circle: like strange inhabitants of a David Lynch film, we are anguished by the tension between what returns and what escapes, between the stubbornness of circles and the dizzying flight of infinite highways.

In haste, we run out of breath to get to the next goal on time. With our eyes always on what follows, we spoil the present. We prefer the arrival on the road and, for this reason, we have elevated the “sanseacabó” to the altars. We even use homicidal expressions like “kill time.” Emil Cioran caught the grating tone of the phrase and wrote with his usual black humor: “My mission is to kill time and time is to kill me. It is good between murderers ”. We repeat that time is money, forgetting that there is nothing more valuable than our irreplaceable hours, a wealth that no one will return to us. Survival involves juggling clockwise, imagining tomorrow with the pleasure of now. Perhaps it is time to treat time more carefully.

