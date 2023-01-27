Through Jort Kelder I found out that we rich are being caught again because we have to pay more tax on our investments. Why didn’t I know that myself? I’m too rich for that. And too busy. I rather make myself happy about the Belgian who had hung the Dutch flag the wrong way round behind the back of Rutte and his colleague De Croo. It doesn’t seem to have happened on purpose. The flag hung well until a slightly overindustrious Sjefke stumbled into the room. This Fleming had just visited the Netherlands and had driven past thousands of flagpoles in Brabant. And those flags hung with the blue stripe above and the red stripe below.

I see the mistake in Brussels as a masterly victory for our angry farmers and I am almost certain that Caroline van der Plas will succeed Mark after the next elections. Her first act? The flag! The new Netherlands is born.

Laugh at the blunder of the southern neighbors. That’s what the same compatriots are doing who showed me the video this week in which a Belgian television presenter holds a flamethrower the wrong way and thereby sets herself on fire. The poor soot-sweeping lady immediately got a nickname. What is she called? Rachel Hazes! She is now going to court and wants a ban on this terrible swear word. I give her a reasonable chance based on a recent Dutch court case.

Still, as a Dutchman, I wouldn’t be too happy about the Belgian blunders. Certainly not now that it has become known that half of Dutch young people do not know what anti-Semitism means. And 67 percent have no idea what genocide is. They cannot deny the Holocaust because they have never heard of it.

Terrifying numbers? I’m not afraid of anything anymore. Are there still people who The smartest person follow? It now contains celebrities who themselves do not know what they are known for and who gasp for air when asked what they know about Franeker. athlete? Singer? Icelandic cottage cheese? The same lady who didn’t know all this never had either The Scream heard from Munch. She did have a tattoo of a clitoris on her body because, according to her, many heterosexual men do not know where that thing is. My wife thinks she’s right about that.

But it is so wonderful that it has now been officially shown that our youth are simply stupid. But of course not only the youth. Has anyone seen Agriculture Minister Adema shoot this week? No, I’m not talking about his hopeless manure blunder, but about his intention to ban the cozy deer camps. According to him, it is no longer possible that there is a fence around all those Bambis. So says the man who has no problem with tens of thousands of chickens in a barn where chicks are shredded alive. Pigs in a trap is no problem at all.

The humor drips from my TV. For example, I saw a member of parliament of the VVD defend the detention of climate activists in advance. They were lifted from their beds because they had called for a highway to be blocked. And that is not allowed. When asked why the farmers were not arrested months ago? Didn’t they also announce their blockades? And they took all the highways! The VVD lady had no answer for that. Is this crooked? No, liberal.

The non-violent Extinction Rebellion wants an end to fossil fuel subsidies. Because the planet is running out. Shell fossil Jeroen van der Veer had known for a long time that the climate and with it the world was going to hell. But he didn’t do anything about it because alternative energy sources didn’t bring in enough money. He considers himself a great leader and has written a vain book about it. Shell is doing fantastic financially in the meantime.

I’ll call Jort if I should buy Shell shares. But first I send a card to Alfred Schreuder. What do I put on it? Courage! And I sign with Daley.