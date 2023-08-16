Column | Belarus cleans garbage and dissidents out of sight

Cleanliness and order are valued in Belarus. Citizens have been intimidated into silence.

Greetings from Belarus.

It’s still as cool here as I remembered. During the week’s trip, I have seen only one piece of trash: a transparent plastic bag floating in the air. Thank you to the workers who clean the streets with shovels and brushes.

The Belarusians I met in Minsk assure me that the city has changed a lot over the years, but as a tourist who has rarely visited the country, I haven’t noticed it, at least from the street scene.

In August it has been three years since the last presidential election in Belarus, which led to widespread protests. The protest of hundreds of thousands of citizens was peaceful, but it was severely suppressed.

One thing in the country has not changed. President Alexander Lukashenko is still in power. Her framed photos are for sale in the souvenir rack at the historic Tsum department store downtown.

Lukashenko has ruled the country since 1994, i.e. longer than Vladimir Putin ruled Russia. The country has changed wildly in the past three years, and not for the better.

At the beginning of August, people from Minsk enjoy temperatures of up to 30 degrees. The terraces were full in the evenings, and people cooled off on the Svislatsjoki in pedal boats. The war was not visible at all. On the surface, the capital seemed “normal”. But you noticed the atmosphere of fear as soon as you tried to ask the locals even a little bit about politics. The expression on people’s faces became distorted, they became difficult and closed.

“ Lukashenko has ruled longer than Putin.

The number of political prisoners has grown strongly over the past three years. There are now almost 1,500 of them. Countless representatives of the opposition have moved abroad. Those left behind are afraid.

“I can say with certainty on behalf of everyone in the country that even if the danger is not right in front of one’s face, it is always flickering in the background. Everyone thinks about survival. People in Belarus don’t live, they survive,” said one.

I made it to visit Belarus, because I applied for and received accreditation from the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for sports competitions of the Commonwealth of Independent States. Belarus does not need outside eyes. In practice, it has denied work permits to foreign journalists.

The strategy has worked. The internal situation in Belarus has sunk into almost oblivion as the war dominates the news agenda. The saying “out of sight, out of mind” holds true for Belarus, even if it shouldn’t.

The author is HS’s Moscow correspondent.