What do the left-wing politicians who have to be in The Hague on Saturday afternoon? Will they line up at the Climate Protest or take a different route? And do they then post on Instagram that they are in solidarity with this action or do they frankly admit that they have driven around it with a smart bow?

I spend a lot of time on X (formerly Twitter) this week to see if Mona (formerly CDA) is still with Caroline or whether the number two on the BBB list (formerly prime ministerial candidate) has left. Or that she was simply kicked out by the Big BBB-Bazin who clearly shows traces of regret. She suddenly found Mona a bit too blonde this week and also a bit chatty. A coffee time politician. And Caroline clearly has to get used to that full faction room. That silly Eppink (formerly VVD, FVD and JA21), that industrious Nicki (formerly FVD and JA21) and the clear Lilian (formerly PVV) together remind her a bit of the LPF scrap heap. Suddenly she sees: I’m sitting with a room full of bruises. And that Mona coming? The only international experience this Volendam resident has is that Nick & Simon have been abroad.

Furthermore, this week I read everything about Ajax (formerly a football club) to see if that German director is still there. Next year against Helmond Sport and TOP Oss. It’s quiet in Amsterdam. Dead silent.

Hard times. Also for the Reformed sneaks of that suspended gentlemen’s sorority of the LANX corps ball club. Their feutes had to make do with a woman in an alley. So heterosexual. In 2023. Stuck Bible Boys.

A boy with a woman. How boring is that? Never heard of messing around with a cooing doubt trans? Or from a healthy beating by a pack of militant pots? Or something with a chaplain who is violently deflowered by seven Zeeland housewives in traditional costume, while the students in altar boys’ outfit have to praise the case. No, messing around with a bucket in an alley. Sigh. A bucket (formerly slot).

Why in an alley and not in an open square? In Bucharest you have the great Piata Revolutiei. Heart of city. There the Dutch students could have shown how we affluent Dutch people experience sex nowadays. How free we are. Sniff of coke, shot of ketamine, lick of MDMA and off you go. But no, they chose nice and fussy for dull hetero wriggling. That’s how their grandpa and grandma did it too. Just like mom and dad. You smell Hardinxveld-Giessendam.

Will LANX already have been called by Peter van der Vorst from RTL? Its cozy Temptation Island is under fire because a few participants, who were not allowed to talk, started to do so anyway. Shame on the fine of tens of thousands of euros. And in short: they got it right on that island from Lanx. So that program has to be removed. Only Jan Slagter thinks that is nonsense.

At our Sywert, as an employee, you also had to sign such a ‘spoken statement’. Also on pain of tens of thousands of euros. Will Sywert have been with LANX? Just could. Maybe he’s an honorary member.

It is also fantastic that the young Dordrecht PvdA politician Ruben Schilt recently broke the rules by talking about the cancer-causing agent Chemours. That’s the pfaslooser. You can also call it Pfasloser.

They tried to settle with four municipalities on the condition that they would not get any further proceedings after that. The sickening slickers paid millions for that. A report has been filed against Ruben Schilt because he leaked secret council documents to Zembla. It will all be very bad, but to me this kid is a hero. He couldn’t hold it in any longer. And that’s how it should be. Especially when you’re 23.

Suddenly I believe in a politician again. Ruben Schilt. Fear that he will never have to fill a bucket in a Romanian alley. And also that he never becomes a tragic party hopper. He will probably be kicked out soon. Why? Because he didn’t understand the game. And that game is? Choosing a goat path during a demonstration.