In recent years, men seem more obsessed with the hair on their heads than ever before. Whether it’s on their face or their skull, or both – they are no longer satisfied with it. Anyway, it has to be different, very different.

You see tough, tattooed football players with bleached white hair, preferably in a bun, frolicking proudly across the field. It may also happen to your horror that some minister who was always of impeccable conduct, at least in appearance, suddenly appears in the public eye with the stubble beard that used to be worn only by villains in comic strips. Wopke Hoekstra is such a disturbing case. He thinks it makes him seem more decisive, especially in the company of bearded president Zelenksy, and no official dares to correct him.

I brought it up with my own hairdresser and he swore to me: “It’s fashions, it will all pass. You must have worn that ridiculously long hair back in the day, didn’t you?”

That was true, but I didn’t want to be reminded of it. I asked him about some of the prevailing fashions, such as the shaved heads with such a pathetic top of hair and the overly tousled haircuts that seem to suggest that the owner has just gotten up from bed, or maybe even fallen. Did he cut it too? “Well, if the customer wants it…”, he sighed.

“And the beards?” I asked cautiously. He himself had an old-fashioned bare-bottomed face, just like me. “No,” he said, and it was as if I heard deep disgust, “I never started that. Make no mistake: beards are a profession in their own right. That’s what barbershops are for, and those guys will have a hard time, because their clientele is decreasing.”

According to him, the beard hype has passed its peak. “A few years ago, eight out of ten customers with me were bearded, but that has at least halved.”

I was surprised. The beard on its way back? I could hardly imagine. He didn’t speak out of beard envy, did he? Every day I still saw faces around me that I had only seen naked and pale before. They had suddenly become less familiar to me, because I couldn’t get used to the hairy growth that had unexpectedly sprung up on them.

There appear to be endless variants in the beard area. You have, I’m just taking a guess, the Van Dyke beard, named after the 17th-century painter Antoon van Dyck, for men with a narrow chin, the chinstrap beard that runs only along the edges of the chin and jaw, the Balbo beard – Balbo was an Italian fascist – who must not touch the accompanying trimmed floating moustache, and the extended goatee who is a mix of a goatee and a mustache with hair down to the jawline. I also have to point men with a round or square face to the Friendly Mutton Chops, which are very suitable for them, where the sideburns are connected by a thin moustache.

It may be clear that the maintenance of these hairdresses borders on a day’s work, but then you also look like a Johnny Depp, Leonardo di Caprio or Lewis Hamilton, who have already tried out such beard styles.

“What would my beard look like”, I dared to fantasize at my hairdresser.

“Flassy,” he said without hesitation.

Another illusion less.