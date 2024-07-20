Column | Be front row guys

Column|Finland has excellent conditions to act as a model country for a healthy society. MPs play a key role in how the political culture and social atmosphere develops.

Finland received ten new MPs last week, when the European Parliament elected at the beginning of June began its work.

Those who start their work are mostly new faces, but familiar ones can join as well. In addition to those rising from the substitutes, the session hall is completed by Sdp’s returning from the European Parliament to Arkadianmäki Miapetra in Kumpula-Natri.

They rose from deputy representatives to representatives Alviina Alametsä (green) Maaret Castrén (cook), Christopher Ingo (rkp), Jessi Jokelainen (left), Pia Lohikoski (left), Helena Marttila (s.d.), Martin Paasi (cook), Merja Rasinkangas (ps), Mika Riipi (center) and Johannes Yrttiaho (left).

Among them, Marttila has already sat in the parliament this election term as Kumpula-Natri’s deputy.

Politics it’s not about duck bugs. The new parliamentarians have versatile experience. Based on their place of residence, the will of the people is fulfilled geographically through them, from the capital region to the northernmost part of Finland.

All new MPs should be wished luck and success in their work. The tight political tussle over the border issue is a recent example of the fact that even the new MPs have difficult decisions to make.

MPs play a key role in how the political culture and social atmosphere in Finland develops. Every politician has a responsibility to ensure that in a democracy there is room for different opinions and that disagreements can be resolved like a civilized nation.

Week then happened in the United States of the former president, seeking a new term Donald Trump’s the assassination attempt reminds us of the dangers of tearful, hateful political rhetoric. This is important to state, even if the author’s motives are not yet known.

There is reason to hope that the event will warn politicians both in the United States and elsewhere in the world that hate speech can easily lead to irreversible actions.

In Finland has excellent conditions to present itself as a model country for a healthy society. As a rule, our leading politicians have spoken and acted responsibly.

The president of the Republic Alexander Stubb acts here as a standard bearer by his own example. As soon as the presidential election was decided, he climbed on stage with his rival Pekka Haaviston in front of supporters. The fine, symbolic gesture did not go unnoticed internationally either.

In an interview with Fox News, Stubb recently expressed his concern about the polarization of the United States and the toxicity of the debate culture. He called for more respect for the country’s politics.

Finland is not immune to the escalation of confrontation. We live in a time where citizens’ values ​​and lifestyles are further differentiated. The views on fundamental issues related to the economy, the environment, equality and human dignity seem to be easily irreconcilable. The positions of the other party are easily perceived as a threat to one’s own choices.

The quick speech delicately paints a picture of the enemy camp that needs to be driven down.

Speeches are not just speeches. Even in Finland, the racially motivated acts of violence witnessed in early summer should be taken as warning signs. There are always impatient ones who take enemy images too seriously – and are ready to take justice into their own hands.

Active smearing of opponents is an activity that can be found on different sides of the political field. Too many people seem to trust the power of dirty tricks once they have gone down that road.

Ladies and Gentlemen Members of Parliament, I hope that in your own work you will show the respect that Stubb longs for, that you will listen to and even value opinions that you or your group do not share. Every word and tone of yours is meaningful when a citizen is considering whether to take up the handout themselves or continue to endlessly sow poison.

Even as newcomers, you’re not a back row boy, but in the front row of the nation. Politics is important work for the common good. The appreciation of that work and the institution you represent is in your hands.

In the end, it’s about what kind of Finland we want to live in together.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.