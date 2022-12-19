Just a quote about Minister Franc Weerwind of Legal Protection. When you read this he is in Suriname; he will undoubtedly speak there, but whether he also apologizes is the question. The Surinamese politician Patrica Etnel of the NPS (National Party Suriname) mentions it Fidelity “a shock to many that not Rutte comes along, but a descendant (of enslaved people, ed.), Minister of Justice (sic) Franc Weerwind. We cannot accept that. That the Netherlands says: just send the basja (a black overseer of plantation slaves, ed.) and we will forget the suffering.”

I hadn’t heard that word for a long time, ‘basja’, and I didn’t seriously miss it. First the neutral explanation: a basja (or basiya) is the captain’s assistant in various Maroon villages and among some indigenous Surinamese.

But Etnel’s words are far from neutral, they belong to the libel category. In the slavery period, there were black slaves who supervised their kind on the plantation, and the word lives on today as the expression of a traitor mentality. Weerwind is therefore someone who keeps his ‘own people’ small, and ensures that white plantation owners get their profit.

I get white-hot when I read something like that, probably because I’ve also been called ‘basja’ by a Surinamese-Dutch friend in the past. I liked it quite a bit; one Dutchman beating the other Dutchman with a historical traitor role, who is briefly transported to the present as if nothing has changed. I believe the Dutch equivalent is the NSB member, who is always allowed to make an inappropriate appearance on ‘social media’.

What is the case: Weerwind was born in the Netherlands, he is a Dutchman with Surinamese ancestors. The man made quite a career, studied in Leiden, later became mayor of Almere and is now a minister in Rutte 4. And he is black or colored or ethnically mixed – whatever you want to call it. You can honor that vicariously.

But on the Surinamese website Waterkant I read: ‘If Surinamese are given a role in the Dutch government, they will become slaves of the white Dutch.’ I hope it’s a loner who screams like that, because apparently social success for a Surinamese Dutchman always means betrayal of his ‘own group.’ The slavery period may not be over, but will be eternally repeated, in roles that are fixed for black and white and the mixed people who emerged from it – that is the consequence.

Whether or not Weerwind apologizes: the crab basket mentality, as a result of which a successful Surinamese ‘descendant’ is brought down by Surinamese themselves: that is exactly the effect of slavery.

