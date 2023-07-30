Column | Barbie’s pink world has been praised and criticized, but less is said about how much the film demands from the viewer

Barbie (2023), directed by Greta Gerwig, is not just about whether the indie director sells his soul to mass entertainment. Barbie’s multi-caused and thoughtful maximalism offers much more to chew on than it first lets on.

Barbie movie has become an extraordinary phenomenon both in terms of box office revenue and fan culture. Indie director Greta Gerwig the pink world has been praised (bringing feminism to the core of hyper-commercialism) and criticized (bringing hyper-commercialism to the core of feminism). The toy giant Mattel plans to employ up to 45 for its products based on the film has been seen as another sign of the decline of the film industry.

Less is said about how much Barbie demands from its viewers. Even called the “it-girl” of low-key indie films, Gerwig brings a layered quality to a large-scale production that can be overlooked at first glance. In terms of film and cultural references Barbie is like an encyclopedia. Time magazine about the film is shown to refer always From The Truman Show to Marcel Proust, About Sylvester Stallone to Monty Python and From the Matrix Wonderland to Oz.

Movie starts with a meticulous pastiche Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Adventure (1968) from the famous opening scene. You can think of it as a reading guide for the entire film. There will be 114 minutes of feather-light funny analysis of the images on which our mass culture is built. That Barbie with its rhythm, plot structure and character gallery, is entertainment for a large audience, is not an obstacle to the points it presents, but an enabler of them.

In Barbie its genius is its ability to be simultaneously – or at least in lightning-fast changes – cuttingly self-ironic and euphorically naive. The film repeats the most famous clichés of different genres so cleanly, quickly and in a surprising order that the viewer loses the ironic distance. It’s like watching Pixar Toy Story (1995) again for the first time. The subject pushing through the hysterical imagery is so true and obvious in itself that it doesn’t need an ironic framing to hit hard on the diaphragm.

The question remains how many Barbie’s viewers want to see behind the film’s cheerful politeness and provocative naivety. Barbie seems to be participating in the wave of films of the 2020s, where the cool irony of the postmodern era is replaced by an overshooting, enjoyable and more feminine extremity than before.

Somewhat similar the joy of maximalism and unashamed sentimentality are also represented by the Oscars grabbed Everything, Everywhere, All at Once (2022). Also at its center is the relationship between mother and daughter in an excess capitalist, absurd world, which is frosted by the mechanisms of discrimination that are repeated in different ways.

In Barbie the relationship between mother and daughter is insightfully paralleled by the relationship between a doll and a dollmaker. When the creator of Barbie, by Ruth Handler ghost (Rhea Perlman) at the end of the film gives Barbie (Margot Robbie) as a person of life, a double image is created for the memorable Pinocchio fairy tale. The wooden doll boy from the old fairy tale is now a plastic doll girl who may finally be making history on her own terms.

Greta Gerwig a way to watch mothers and daughters side by side (Lady Bird2017), writers and characters (Little Women2019) and the dollmaker and his doll (Barbie) can be a significant step on the way towards the crazy greatness and unapologetic overall aesthetics of a female-only film.

Maybe you don’t have to ask how anymore Nolan or Spielberg would do that.