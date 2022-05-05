Anyone who has never had a breast examination to detect cancer early can be shocked. You enter the examination room half naked and if you are lucky there is a nice woman there. Your chest then puts them on a plate and a second plate comes on top of that. The chest is clamped in between. Not as between a roll, but as in a garlic press. So tight that if you were to pull off by force, the chest would be left behind between the plates.

I’ll go on for a while, sorry guys, because that breast has to go all the way in for a good X-ray (mammography). So you need to get your ribcage as close to the machine as possible. To achieve that, the (hopefully nice) mammographer pushes her whole body and full weight against your back just before clamping. It all feels rather, er, Medieval (although I can’t really abuse ‘that undervalued period’ by the editor Medieval).

The (nice) mammographer told me about anxious women, about women with a mental disability to whom it was difficult to explain that they had to put their breasts in between. And about women who scream very loudly in pain once they are trapped.

I am discussing this with a friend. Did she know this? Sure she knew this. You participate in population screening, right? Everyone knows someone who was diagnosed with cancer in time. But does it have to be like this?

Suppose, we thought, that there would be population screening for testicular cancer. And that men have to put their balls on a glass plate and then ‘klatsj’. Would that also continue silently for years to come? Or would a more pleasant alternative be invented very quickly?

This is a man’s world† Certainly the medical. But that is slowly changing. Read the interview with cardiologist Angela Maas last Saturday, who says that women have very different complaints than men with heart disease. The men’s complaints were always much better recognized by doctors. Just as extremely heavy menstrual complaints and severe migraines have long been dismissed as conditions that women have to live with.

Not only in the medical world reference man (white, six feet, eighty kilograms) lose ground. Also beyond. Look at Johan Derksen with his candle story. I think it’s bizarre but I recognize very well the type of man who has to laugh at these kinds of ‘outpourings’. Not my daughters and their friends, I see. They think: What kind of space creature is this? No condoning, no ‘different zeitgeist’, no ‘that’s how it goes in the football canteen’. None of that. Simply: very quickly salt your talk. Or else? Balls on the plate.

clack!

Sheila Kamerman replaces Petra de Koning this week.