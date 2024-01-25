Ghonors – the avenger is the new title of an extensive reprint of the biography of Geert Wilders by the late Meindert Fennema. Sorcerer's apprentice was the previous title, but the new one is better, because it is more typical of Wilders.

The politician Wilders always behaves with determination as if he has many scores to settle, and after the last elections he can do this better than ever before. The defeat of the VVD will give him the greatest satisfaction, because that party sidelined him in 2004 when, according to party leader Jozias van Aartsen, he became too difficult. In recent interviews, Van Aartsen has expressed his fierce opposition to the current negotiations between the VVD and the PVV.

But Wilders does not seem to be the only avenger in or around the new government. What about Ronald Plasterk, who has a good chance of becoming the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands? Plasterk has gotten along very well with Wilders since they met on a holiday in Bonaire. Plasterk is still a PvdA member, but that party will be increasingly embarrassed by him.

As a columnist of The Telegraph Plasterk has emerged as a furious opponent of the ideas of left-wing parties, led by the PvdA. Why did he so openly oppose his party? Did it have to do with the fact that the PvdA did not like him as party leader in 2012 and elected Diederik Samsom? Now that he is trying to form a government with the PVV, the PvdA will experience his attitude as betrayal, especially if he becomes prime minister.

And Pieter Omtzigt? If anyone has valid reasons to take revenge on his previous party, the CDA, it is Omtzigt. The CDA begrudged him as party leader, party members and members of the CDA House of Representatives called him 'a psychopath' and 'unstable' behind his back.

And then we haven't even mentioned Mona Keijzer, who repeatedly tried unsuccessfully to become party leader for the CDA, and can now easily become Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands if her leader Caroline van der Plas negotiates decisively for BBB.

Four avengers at the helm of the Netherlands, which is fitting for a country where revenge is rampant – see the triumphalist schadenfreude with which the right has been throwing itself at the left since the elections.

But will that government come about? In the many discussions about this, I see three scenarios: 1. There will be a PVV cabinet with tolerable support from the VVD. 2. It will be a PVV-VVD-NSC-BBB cabinet. 3. There will still be a cabinet with GroenLinks-PvdA.

The latter possibility seems to me naive, left-wing wishful thinking. The first scenario is mentioned the most, but I still believe more in the second scenario. Because what use does the VVD have in terms of tolerating support for a PVV cabinet? Then the VVD gets its hands dirty without real power. Isn't it therefore better for the VVD to provide ministers itself in a cabinet with PVV, NSC and BBB?

In both scenarios, Plasterk would become Prime Minister and Geert Wilders himself would remain in the House of Representatives to freely be what he prefers to be: an avenger.