Column | At the mercy of others or at the mercy of others?

What should change so that we feel we are receiving good care and trust that we are being taken care of?

In the world many things are good, better than before. It is shocking to think that, for example, four of my grandfather’s six siblings died as small children from lack and hunger.

I often talk to elderly people in my work. They don’t die of hunger or poverty, but loneliness crushes many. One of the biggest worries about the future is losing control of your own life. It’s scary to be at the mercy of others.

It takes trust to be dependent on the kindness, choices and ethics of the nursing staff. Concern is human and common. At the same time, doubt and fear tell something tragic about people’s experiences of the welfare system.

What should happen so that instead of being at the mercy of others, we talk about being protected by others? What should change so that we feel we are receiving good care and trust that we are being taken care of?

Question is not just about elderly care. We hear about the changing employees of early childhood education, we talk about the lack of resources in psychiatry and medical care, and about exhausted teachers and students.

Has trust in the safety of society disappeared? Do we feel that a child going to kindergarten, an anxious young person or a loved one who has suddenly fallen ill is at the mercy of others or under the protection of others? If we can’t trust that he is safe, it will also affect the well-being of loved ones, coping at work and attitude towards life.

People’s bad experiences and news about staff shortages are true. They are often the last resort when all other means have been exhausted.

It is important to highlight problems so that they can also be corrected.

At the same time, discussing problems creates concern and mistrust. We mustn’t forget that at the same time, the committed and friendly nurses and teachers, the coffee break in the spring sunshine organized by the care home with effort, the patient who has been checked and received quick help, the satisfied and well-being children are also real.

Every should receive care and protection when needed. No one should be afraid of getting sick because they are afraid of being alone.

When we fear that our loved ones or ourselves will be treated badly, we try to fix the problem by increasing control and safeguards. The intention is good, but sometimes you still wonder if the result is a vicious circle of mistrust instead of an increase in the quality of care and trust.

The professionals who raise our children and care for our sick and elderly are getting tired. Many people feel that they constantly have to record various statements and reports, verify and also secure their records. We are afraid of mistakes, the anger of a large group and social lynchings. Care facilities also have to be closed when regulations are not met, and people are left without care.

The past should not be romanticized. The fear of being at the mercy of others is not only a modern thing. When we think about our grandparents’ generation, we understand how fast good development has been in Finland.

Things can be both bad and better. We have big problems to solve, but at the same time many things are better. Slow good changes are happening in the world all the time.

How would we find trust again?

Things don’t change easily. Properly directed resources, renovation of the service system and long-term cooperation are needed. We need trust between people, communities and different actors, as well as wise use of resources.

Trust is not an idealism without cover and alienated from life, but the starting point of a functioning society. Faith in the future, courage in life and the desire to do one’s best grow where the elderly are not left alone, the sick receive care, the young receive the support they need and the children are safe in arms.

The author is the bishop of the Archdiocese of Turku.