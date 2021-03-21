A.On Monday it’s that time again. Deutsche Börse steals its best value from the M-Dax with Siemens Energy and pushes it into the Dax. But he’s used to that. Since it was founded in 1996. His stars are taken from him. In return, he gets the windfall from the Dax.

Daniel Mohr Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Now on Monday it’s Beiersdorf. Before that, Commerzbank, Lufthansa, Thyssen-Krupp or Pro Sieben. But he has taker qualities. And make the best of it. He’s fine. He is as vital as ever.

Yet. Because the real endurance test will take place in September. Deutsche Börse takes away his ten strongest values ​​from him. This time without a replacement. With 40 values, the Dax should finally become the measure of all things.

The success story remains intact

But from an investor’s point of view, it never was. The M-Dax is the star. When it was founded 25 years ago, it had 2648 points. The Dax at 2399 points. And then? But the M-Dax makes the “leading index” look so old. As of today: M-Dax around 32,000 points, Dax 14,600. So whoever has an M-Dax ETF from Lyxor, iShares, Deka or Invesco: Congratulations!

And just because it will be stripped of its ten greatest assets in September doesn’t mean selling. For the funds, this does not mean any loss of value. They distribute their money to the remaining companies. The point balance of the index does not change at the moment of the changeover. The 50 values ​​then have a correspondingly higher weight.

One can of course wonder whether the best stocks leave the index and it is then less attractive. But are the ten highest rated companies also the ones with the best future prospects?

A back calculation by Deutsche Börse shows that the M-Dax would have developed as well as with them even without the ten largest values. And its previous success story remains intact: The medium-sized, more agile companies are often more attractive than the large corporations in the Dax. So there is nothing to prevent the M-Dax’s success story from continuing.

Do you have any questions about money? Gladly to our editor Daniel Mohr at [email protected]