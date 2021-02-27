E.Readers, 73 years old, are faced with the question of cashing out 61,000 euros from an accident insurance in one fell swoop or 680 euros a month for life, i.e. 8,200 euros a year. His mother (97) is still alive and his father was 95 years old, so the bet on a long life could be worthwhile. After just eight years, the pension payments would exceed the one-off amount. On the other hand, the reader is considering investing the one-off payment in stock ETFs and thus achieving a decent return, so that the one-off payment would appear in a brighter light. Or give the money away to the three grandchildren.

Daniel Mohr Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

If you are faced with such a question, you should always remember that the regular pension is the best way to cover the longevity risk, as financiers like to call it. A one-time payment can quickly fizzle out, be lost for cars, travel or in a stock market crash. The pension will continue to be paid, however. So it is the most sensible option to ensure the best possible standard of living even in biblical age. And nobody can rule out getting very old.

But do we always have to be sensible? Of course not, that would be boring. So if you have lifelong dreams that can only be realized this way and best now, and if the other regular income is enough to live on, you are of course also welcome to take the one-off payment. However, investing the money in equity ETFs does not seem a good choice. Then it’s better to take your pension and regularly put the money into a share ETF savings plan, which is lower-risk and more profitable than the one-time investment and pays off really well in the event of a longevity.

So if you have a one-off payment, then really invest for your own well-being. And what could be better than a present for three underage grandchildren? Their joy and gratitude could easily surpass any stock return. Writes the father of three minor children.

