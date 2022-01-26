GAccording to an international tank overview, it is said that Iran, Venezuela and Syria are particularly cheap to fill up. Turkmenistan and Sudan also look cheap. However, a detour there should only be worthwhile if a whole shipload is to be filled. For everyday life, a look at neighboring gas stations can be useful. If you currently fill up with diesel on the A 5 near Frankfurt, you have to pay 1.929 euros for a liter. Not far from the exit it is 1.529 euros. A price difference of 40 cents per liter multiplied by 50 liters results in a saving of 20 euros. However, departure and return take ten minutes. In addition, there is a detour of about 3 kilometers. But the bottom line is that it should be worth it.

Daniel Mohr Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

The bill gets trickier away from the motorways. There are also often price differences of several cents per liter within towns. In view of the record prices at the gas stations, every cent saved can be beneficial. But is that worth it? Here’s a rule of thumb for a tank filling of 50 liters. Every cent difference in price per liter makes a saving of 50 cents. However, every kilometer detour costs 30 cents, since wear and tear should also be taken into account in addition to fuel costs. If there is also the time required for the detour, the bottom line could be the rule: The price difference between the gas stations in cents per liter must be greater than the number of kilometers driven on the detour for the matter to be worthwhile.

Tank tourism to the cheaper Austria or Luxembourg is therefore not only harmful for environmental reasons. If you factor in the time and wear and tear on your car, you won’t always end up with a lucrative business. If you want to save, you can also try to take advantage of the daily price fluctuations at the gas station in the usual way. Tip: According to ADAC, it is cheapest between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.