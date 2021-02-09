D.the landlord can keep the deposit, but there are clear rules for this. The clearest case: the tenant still owes the landlord rent when moving out. This can be offset against the deposit. Likewise, if payments from the utility bills are still outstanding. A part of the deposit may be withheld for any additional payments from the final invoice for the ancillary costs, which is to be prepared as soon as possible. This should be based on the back payments that have been customary up to now. Three monthly ancillary costs installments are considered reasonable.

Daniel Mohr Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

It gets trickier when there is a dispute about the condition of the apartment. Here it helps if the lease contains clear regulations. It is possible to impose cosmetic repairs on the tenant. This includes filling drill holes and dowel holes, painting and wallpapering. Signs of use should be removed so that a new tenant can move in immediately. This regulation is permissible if the tenant was able to move into an apartment that has already been renovated. And the lease must not contain any rigid deadlines for the renovation obligation during the lease, but only wording such as “as a rule”, in general “. Older rental contracts with rigid deadlines should be changed, otherwise the entire renovation pass is also ineffective for the final renovation when moving out.

Renovation is not a basic tenant obligation, not a custom, but can be agreed. If the tenant does not comply with this despite a legally effective agreement, the landlord may withhold the deposit when moving out, in the amount of the costs for the removal of the defects by a specialist.

It is not permitted to transfer maintenance work to the tenant. This includes working on electricity, plumbing or floors. The normal wear and tear of an apartment is covered by the rent payments. There are always arguments about what normal wear and tear is. If mold is discovered when moving out, the landlord can withhold the deposit if the tenant had a large piece of furniture close to the wall or if the rooms were not adequately heated and ventilated.

As soon as it is certain that the landlord can no longer assert any claims against the tenant, he must immediately repay the deposit that served as a security deposit. If points are still in dispute, the landlord may withhold the deposit for the amount in dispute until it has been clarified.

