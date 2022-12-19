Column | Artificial intelligence is even penetrating our cells

The folds of all the proteins in our cells will soon be known.

Artificial intelligence HS has also told about the applications on many occasions. Last week, we read in different stories that new applications of artificial intelligence will affect art, creative work, entertainment and even government.

At home, young users of Tiktok tell more about how artificial intelligence can instantly generate images from text.

One of artificial intelligence the application received little attention in the summer, although perhaps the most revolutionary of all. It affects our inner being, our every cell.

The artificial intelligence company Deepmind announced at the end of July that the company’s artificial intelligence Alphafold has solved one of the big problems in biology.

AlphaFold’s with the help of which the structures of the proteins acting in all our cells, their three-dimensional shapes, including their folds, have been elucidated.

The algorithm can clearly deduce more than 90 percent of all forms of our proteins. It also makes a convincing guess about the rest. This has been tested.

One biologist described the news: “This is a gift to humanity.”

What is so wonderful about proteins?

Well, the fact that proteins keep our cells alive every single moment. Proteins are the building blocks of life. If the cells are not in order, neither is the person.

One protein transports nutrients. The second controls the contraction of the muscles, the third the growth of the bones. And so on.

20th centuryN in the end, it took a researcher even years to find out the structure of a single protein. Then the work was automated. Now the rest is decided by Deepmind’s Alphafold.

At this point, someone on the alert says that Deepmind is of course going to finance with proteins. Many of the drugs are based on knowing the exact structure of proteins. So there will be new medicines that cost money, but keep people healthier than before.

Alphafold already announced in an open database the structures of two million different proteins. Cooperation is involved European Molecular Biology Laboratory EMBLwhich Finland also finances as a member of the EU.

“ Soon maybe we will read about the defenders of proteins.

The fact that a protein workshop would produce completely new proteins might cause fear in some people. Such that nature itself did not even create through natural selection, over the course of hundreds of millions of years.

There are already those. The US company said in the fall that it knows how to manufacture artificial proteins. Although round. Or angular ones.

Soon maybe we will read about the defenders of proteins. They object to artificial intelligence tampering with our own proteins.

The author is HS’s science editor.