Column | Artificial intelligence is creative, but without a human, it doesn’t do anything at all

Column|Artificial intelligence simulates a person’s creative association ability, but it cannot judge whether the end result is good or not. Only a human user knows that.

Oswald the Rabbit was a popular animated character in the 1920s. However, the animators in their twenties who developed it got a cold ride when the Universal studio that owned the character fired them.

The men retreated to think about new animated characters. Talking cows, horses and even a frog flashed in my mind. However, none of these felt right.

In the end, the duo ended up drawing a talking mouse. Another man’s wife Lillian although he thought that Mortimer Mouse was a bad name for an animated character. That’s why the name of the mouse was finally changed. “This will probably never be a success for Oswald’s taxes,” the swordsmen could say. But at least they had their own character now.

The character’s name was Mickey Mouse – and its creators were Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks.

Generative Many misconceptions and misconceptions abound around artificial intelligence solutions. On the one hand, they are already celebrated as thinking machines. On the other hand, many have had time to declare that artificial intelligences just combine the information they get from the internet and produce empty market art as a result. A mechanical gadget can’t be creative, can it?

Neither extreme is true.

Of course artificial intelligence is creative. It creates new things in the same way as humans: by combining what it has learned in a diverse way. No Picasso has come into the world with a brush in hand. Every artist has first had to learn extensively what others have done in the field.

“ Creative work is often a collaboration.

Artificial intelligence is trained in the same way. No artificial intelligence has direct access to its training material, instead a neural network structure with billions of parameters has been created based on the material, with the help of which the artificial intelligence creates new ones. Where in the minds of Disney and Iwerks the concepts of an animated character and a mouse were combined to form Mickey Mouse, an artificial intelligence algorithm can combine thousands or even millions of concepts into a new result.

Now the artificial intelligence solutions in use do not think yet. None of the artificial intelligence solutions currently on the market do anything unless a human asks.

The way of asking is decisive. For example, if you give an artificial intelligence the request “draw a dog”, the result is usually banal and bland. The final result is statistically the most probable result in relation to the artificial intelligence training material. If, instead, you describe exactly what you want to see on the screen using your own skills, you can use artificial intelligence to create unimaginably wonderful and new images. If you don’t believe it, get to know a photographer, for example Antti Karppinen to artificial intelligence art.

The evaluation of the end result is also a critical factor in the interaction between artificial intelligence and humans. Artificial intelligence simulates a person’s creative association ability, but it cannot judge whether the end result is good or not. Only a human user knows that.

Music producer By Rick Rubin was asked if he could play instruments or use studio equipment. Rubin stated that he has no technical skills whatsoever and knows nothing about music. The reporter wondered that the music guru who produced superstars must know something. Rubin stated that he does know what he likes and what he doesn’t like — and he’s determined about it.

Creative work is often a collaboration, as in the case of Disney and Iwerks. Now the partner can also be the most artificially intelligent. Vekotin can help you create amazing new results, but only if you know how to describe to it precisely enough what you want to see – and you also know how to judge whether the final result is really good.

Creative work is increasingly also the interaction between man and machine. Maybe we will all soon be the rickrubins of our own lives.

Summer columnist Lauri Järvilehto is a philosopher and working life professor at Aalto University. He alternates with Ylioppilaslehti’s editor-in-chief Adile Sevimli, winner of the Talousguru competition Patrick Itäniemi and doctor Aurora Lemma.