Column | Artificial intelligence, how much energy do you use? Why can’t you answer?

Column|Inefficient artificial intelligence frustrates and causes emissions. But the development does not end there.

Newspaper The Washington Post published in the summer of an artificial intelligence application, which the reader can ask about climate change. Users soon noticed that the application cannot answer questions about artificial intelligence’s energy consumption and climate impact.

The answer is that energy is consumed. Google’s emissions have increased by almost 50 percent since 2019. Microsoft produces a third more emissions than in 2020. The cause is largely the development and use of artificial intelligence.

Requesting a single response from Chat GPT consumes the same amount of electricity like a dozen Google searches. Creating images still consumes more energy. On a global scale, artificial intelligence is not a big source of emissions, but if it becomes the everyday life of large masses of people, an increase in emissions is on the horizon. The direction is wrong.

I tried Chat GPT for the first time almost two years ago. It made a good first impression on me and many others. The wait began for what the new technology would revolutionize.

After the initial excitement, the conversation has started new shades. We have started to wonder where the benefits of the new wave of artificial intelligence are. There are those too, for example in software development, but there is no big leap in productivity yet.

“ Artificial intelligence is like a maturity test for humanity.

The investment bank Goldman Sachs questions in his recent report generative artificial intelligence. Money has been burned, where are the results, it asks. Investors are already talking from the bubble.

Size the pattern is like a maturity test for humanity. We have created technology that should make us more efficient. Someone expects productivity, another fears unemployment. At the same time, this technology threatens to increase climate emissions. Artificial intelligence must be learned to develop and use responsibly, both from the point of view of the earth and its inhabitants.

These problems will hardly end the development of artificial intelligence, because a solution may already be looming. Companies have begun to realize that the current models are not sufficient for their precise needs. Let’s start trying tools that are lighter in terms of technology. At the same time, they consume less energy. In the best case, both problems will be solved.

The Washington Post application cannot tell about the energy consumption of artificial intelligence, because it is based on articles published by the magazine. The editors haven’t done an article on this very topic, so the search engine built on top of the archive can’t answer, no matter how smart it is.

Artificial intelligence, like humans, is not ready yet.

The author is an editorial secretary working on artificial intelligence projects at HS.