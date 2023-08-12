Column | Art can be both good and very uncomfortable

Mauno Koivisto’s wisdom applies to art: “One should not be provoked when provoked.” It would have been easy to at least be indignant at the Tampere Theater Summer, but I didn’t give in, writes journalist Sanna Kangasniemi.

Well really bothered me.

On Thursday, I saw Estonians at Teatterikesä in Tampere Juhan Ulfs too, Eero Epnerin and Mart Kangron presentation It stays as it is. The piece, which took place in the university’s Teatterimontu, sat us viewers precisely in our seats in the stands, where we were first made clear that the gray plywood wall covering the possible view of the stage would remain in place, the same, the whole time. It wouldn’t collapse theatrically or let some light seep through. “It stays as it is.”

The same applied to our seating arrangement, the empty chairs between us, the roof of the building.

Then we started. We stared at the gray wall in front of us.

As the previous one the actor I interviewed that day Virpi Rautsiala – which was in Tampere Sara from Hildén with his telling presentation – said nicely about the meaning of art: “Quality art makes me wonder as an experiencer. It bothers, uplifts and generates curiosity, makes you feel.”

When the Estonians’ performance at Teatterimontu was in its final minutes, I felt almost too much. It was scary, or at least very uncomfortable. The performers no longer just moved several meter-long plywood sheets together in the audience, but moved them alone with a feeling of dread, and then, slammed them right next to me.

I felt how the indignation rose in me, the desire to nullify the previous hour and a half, during which the show had made my thoughts go wild. For example, to human practices that have become norms and thus transparent, to us and others, to shame and being seen, to dreams and their spatial connection. To prejudices.

The performance of Juhan Ulfsak (left), Mart Kangro and Eero Epner did not let the audience off easily.

Two a day earlier I had asked a member of Teatterikesä’s artistic management team Tanjalotta from Räika about how extensive and difficult the process of selecting performances for the festival is. Because that’s what it is. A lot of great performances are inevitably left out, when the curated ensemble of each year’s Theater Summer is built piece by piece.

According to Räikä, the cornerstone of this year’s program was exactly that It stays as it iswhich he saw in July of last year.

After seeing it, I understand, in my own way, what Räikkä meant. The thoughts raised by the Estonian trio began to reach out to the rest of what I saw. I didn’t get angry.

Even the character of Sara Hildén, who collected modern art, says in Rautsiala’s performance: “Art is not a must. It is a necessity: an expander of understanding and thought.”