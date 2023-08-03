Columnist Arjan Schouten writes about the new wind that is blowing at the NOC*NSF in the run-up to next year’s Olympic Games in Paris. ,,A safe sports environment is even more firmly on 1. But Pieter van den Hoogenband put it all extremely thick. Applying pressure, which all top athletes themselves are masters at anyway, suddenly turned out to be something dirty.”

