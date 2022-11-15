Khadija Arib has “fell before the lions.” Barbara Kathmann of the PvdA spins her finger in the air to indicate the group of MPs sitting around her. “That can happen,” she says, “to all of us.” Eva van Esch of the Party for the Animals nods, she looks concerned.

Tuesday afternoon, Nov. This is the meeting that the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Simone Roos, called “the most disconcerting meeting” of her long career in her resignation letter of last Friday. In the room are MPs who are members of the ‘committee for the procedure’ in the House of Representatives. Speaker of the House Vera Bergkamp will tell them about the investigation into possible cross-border behavior by PvdA member Arib against employees of the House of Representatives. There are complaints about “abuse of power” and a “reign of terror” during the time that Arib was Speaker of the House.

The ushers poured coffee and prepared water. Someone from the report and editorial department keeps track of what is said. Two employees of the registry, also Simone Roos, are sitting next to Bergkamp. And you might think: this meeting is about them. But it’s not like that. There are MPs who start talking about the protection of employees. Kathmann also mentions them. But when she says that an “unsafe situation” has arisen, she means: for the MPs. According to her, Arib has been “publicly destroyed”.

Eva van Esch continues to nod, Kathmann also receives support from others. What stands out that afternoon: only Liane den Haan – ex-50Plus, now leader of her Gold party – takes great care of the employees. “It is of the utmost importance,” she says, “that they be protected.”

In her office, just before Roos and four others from the top officials resign on Friday, Den Haan says: “We seem to be able to do nothing here but make things political and involve ourselves.” Officials had come to thank her after the meeting. “Tens.” They had been “dismayed.” Den Haan also says that she has no judgment about Arib. And that as a manager you can make employees angry. She herself was a director of the elderly association ANBO. “There were volunteers who called me a bitch or Mrs. Putin. But if complaints come against you, you have to cooperate with an investigation.”

Gold is a party for the elderly, Den Haan will not attract many voters with her performance. She shrugs. “Sometimes it’s like a schoolyard here. I used to have a tendency to stand up for the weakest there.”

The committee will meet again this Wednesday. But without Simone Roos. She believes that she can no longer do her work “in good conscience and safely”. “Awful,” says Liane den Haan. “She is right.”