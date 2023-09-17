Column | Are you ordinary? You pay more

Prices have started to shoot up in Finland as well, thanks to “dynamic pricing”. In the new reality, the threat to the wallet is if you just want to be an ordinary consumer.

Would I leave? by train to Kainuu? On Tuesday, the price for an Intercity ticket to Kajaani was 50.90 euros, 17 euros or 70.70 euros. The bill depends on whether I leave on the next train, on the useless day shift for commuters, or on the Friday departure that everyone wants.

Would I put stock electricity in the battery? It seemed to pay off on Monday morning a couple of cents, at ten o’clock 35 cents and in the evening 3 cents per kilowatt hour. A tenfold price difference, even if measured in euros in one charge, it is small.

Homemade pizza and chilling at home? Transportation can cost 8.90 euros, 2.90 euros in quieter moments. A strong incentive to miss the busiest hour of Pizza Friday.

Would I go? Särkänniemi with a bracelet? Would I order a taxi from Bolt or Uber? Should I rent a van? You can already guess: the price varies.

More and more it’s hard to say what exactly they cost. The reason is “dynamic pricing”. In that case, the price changes depending on what the demand is and when you make your purchase. The variation has upper and lower limits so that the price does not get out of control.

The electronic stock exchange works a little differently: as the name suggests, it is a trading place for many operators. From the consumer’s point of view, the end result is the same. In Finland, the prices of things in everyday life more often vary or depend on what others are doing.

There has been a lot of talk about variable prices becoming common throughout the year. VR has charged different prices for the same journey for a long time, but in the spring the train company expanded the range. Now the difference in the price of the same trip can be 14 times, reported Taloussanomat in May. Some of the trips became cheaper, but many were canceled.

In entertainment, the model was tried by the British band Coldplay, who sold Finns tickets for next year’s Olympic Stadium in the summer. There was a rush: for the price of the ticket could be as much as 394 euros. In America, the upper limit is higher: last year, Bruce Springsteen’s tickets were dynamically changing up to 5,000 euros.

in Finland the assumption has been that the people line up and everyone pays the same amount in turn. At a certain point, you run out of things to buy, but basically everyone has the opportunity to get the same service. There are no special payment categories.

The idea is very Finnish, and for some it is level-headed and discouraging, for others it is equal and understandable.

Dynamic pricing, which is becoming more common, makes the power of the market visible. If an entertainment ticket or electricity costs more at peak times, some consumers anticipate and prefer to move elsewhere because they can. Queues disappear.

“ The smile of the thrower is wiped from the lips at the checkout.

Cheap prices for quiet moments should also be offered, so that companies avoid wasting resources. If some parts cost more and the cheap prices attract new consumers, the company’s sales can also increase.

For the company, the risk is too wide a fork: top prices can destroy the reputation, and customers will switch elsewhere. There is no other train brand, but VR’s peak fares made the car or even flights more attractive.

The visions are wild. Should, for example, the price of Christmas ham tick higher on the digital price tag, the closer you are to the evening rush hour at the cold pool?

About me markets are often an efficient, good and beautiful way of organizing things, and I support the model. As a person, it just requires me to adapt.

In dynamically priced Finland, the winners are those who have the ability and desire to plan their lives according to many different markets.

If you don’t know how to anticipate or life is not flexible, you have to pay for it, sometimes a lot. The smile of the thrower is wiped from the lips at the checkout: Carpe diem, boys – grab the bill.

You can also pay for the usual. If you go on vacation at the same time as everyone else, move with a package on the same day as everyone else, and order delicacies at the same time as everyone else, you are part of the congestion – and the payer. It’s no longer worth going to the sauna at five and the tube at six equalize demand and start earlier.

Believe it or not, it’s about a unified culture. Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok diversified the great shared cultural experiences. The electricity exchange and dynamic pricing will break the uniformity and queue-Finland. And it seems to be both effective and good.

