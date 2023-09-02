Column | Are you looking for a challenge in scheduling? In China, we live in a two-calendar system

In China, two different calendars are naturally used, but only one really matters.

Motorist bumped into my Chinese co-worker on Wednesday morning in Beijing. The guy who fell off his bike bruised his ankle, and his tailbone still hurts.

His mother immediately knew the culprit: Ghost Day!

The seventh month of the traditional Chinese calendar is the month of ghosts, when the dead rise to roam the earth. The greatest deviation is the 15th day of the seventh month.

It was now Wednesday, according to the “official calendar” this year August 30.

The most traditional Chinese – and there are quite a few of them – took care on Wednesday, for example, that the slippers did not point towards the bed. There might have been a ghost company in the bed.

My co-worker already walked his dog at five o’clock in the afternoon on his mother’s order, so that he wouldn’t have to go out in the dark. Then there was a very gathering of ghosts.

After the evening got dark, many people burned play money and paper models of mobile phones and other necessities to their ancestors on street corners. These absorb comforts from the smoke to the other side.

Playbills meant to be burned on Ghost Day were sold at a street shop in Huaxian in August 2015.

Despite the mother’s warnings, the co-worker did the laundry on Wednesday. We wonder if he will have to drink that laundry water after his death.

in China we officially live in the same Gregorian calendar as in Finland and in general in Western countries. The dates of all events will be announced accordingly.

However, the traditional Chinese lunar calendar and its rich traditions and beliefs live side by side.

On the 4th day of the first month, the family gathers and serves food to the Kitchen God, who has just come to report the family’s good and bad deeds of the previous year in the afterlife. My co-worker’s family welcomed back their own Kitchen God by putting raw chicken, fried fish and a perfectly square piece of tofu on the table.

On the 2nd day of the second month you have to cut your hair, on the 3rd day of the third month you have to take a bath. It brings good luck.

5. On the fifth month, the dragon boat festival is celebrated. Qu Yuan’s in remembrance of. Then we row boats carved in the model of a dragon and eat rice dumplings.

Boats participating in dragon rowing in Putian in June.

The holidays in the Chinese calendar are so important that Chinese national holidays are largely determined by them. Since the official calendar and the lunar calendar run at different paces, the holidays in the official calendar are at a different point every year.

The biggest celebration of the year, the Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, can therefore be in January or February.

The most confusing to westerners are Chinese birthdays. Some celebrate according to one calendar, others another.

My co-worker’s ID card – like all ID cards – has the date of birth on the official calendar as August 5. However, according to the lunar calendar, he was born on the 3rd of the seventh month, and that’s when he also celebrates.

From my point of view, without a lunar calendar, he has his birthday whenever it happens: sometimes in July, sometimes in August. So I can’t remember when I should offer him a meal of long noodles symbolizing long life.

My co-worker doesn’t realize that I can’t get the system of two calendars right in my head. It’s easy for him.

Today In the (Chinese) year, I realized that the system is even more complicated than I had imagined. A leap month appeared in the Chinese calendar. That’s a whole month.

There is one like that every three years.

It was revealed that the lunar calendar is not only a lunar calendar, but it is partly also rhythmic according to the solar cycle. Therefore, the calendar needs to be adjusted with extra months every now and then.

Leap month is a scary time, at least in some parts of China. A Chinese friend of mine experienced it bitterly, who tried to bury his father’s ashes in his home village. No one wanted to meet a relative of someone who had died at the time of bad luck, let alone hold a memorial party.

Multi It is also known in Finland that the Chinese name the years after animals. There are 12 animals in total. There is a tiger, a dragon, a snake and a pig.

For those who believe in tradition, the annual animal is important. Sheep are considered weak and unlucky, so many avoid having a child in the year of the sheep. For the year of the monkey, we are seriously trying to have a child again.

My colleague is a bull. She would like to go on a date with a tall, wealthy and trained horse.

It just doesn’t suit mom. A bull and a horse do not make a happy marriage.